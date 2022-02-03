COVID-19 in Israel: 60,000 new cases, 1,112 in serious condition

60,359 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Israel on Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced Thursday morning, out of 268,000 tests. The positivity rate stands at 26.14%.

Of them, 1,112 are in serious condition at a 16.4% rise over the last week, with 348 in critical condition, 268 intubated, and 17 connected to ECMO machines.

The R rate, representing the number of people a sick person will infect - has continued its slow drop, currently standing at 0.91.

So far, 647,831 Israeli received their fourth vaccine dose, 4.4 million received three, 6 million received two and 6.6 million received one.

The death toll stands at 8,927.