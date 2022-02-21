The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

What will Israel's new COVID-19 travel rules look like?

Tourists will be allowed to enter Israel with or without proof of vaccination, and will be required to present a negative PCR test ahead of boarding the flight and one after landing.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 18:08

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 18:14
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

For the first time since the skies were closed at the start of the corona pandemic in March 2020, Israel’s borders will be fully reopened to foreigners beginning March 1.

Israel closed its borders to all foreigners on March 18, 2020, due to the fast-spreading virus, bringing international travel to an almost complete halt. Now, nearly two years later to the day, the country is preparing to fully reopen its borders.

With so many fast and frequent changes, many are unsure what this will exactly entail. Here’s what we know so far:

Tourists

While tourists and foreign citizens have until now been required to present proof of vaccination or recovery upon entry, this will no longer be the case. Starting March 1, tourists of all ages will be allowed to enter Israel, with or without proof of vaccination.

Instead, the only requirement they must meet will be to present a negative PCR test ahead of boarding the flight and one after landing. They will then be required to quarantine for 24 hours, or until receiving the test results.

Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021. (credit: FLASH90) Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

While it was initially thought that the government would only allow unvaccinated people under the age of 12 into the country, and then only if they were accompanied by vaccinated parents, in the end the decision was made to allow all unvaccinated individuals to enter, a move that will likely help the tourism industry.

Israeli citizens

Unvaccinated Israelis will no longer be required to isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the country, subject to a negative PCR test upon arrival. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will no longer be required by Israel to present a negative PCR or antigen test before boarding the flight, although this may still be required by the country of departure.

How do these rules differ from ones issued in the past?

While Israel has seen brief periods with more relaxed rules around international travel and tourism, never were unvaccinated tourists allowed to enter the country freely.

In May, shortly before the Delta variant hit, Israel began to tentatively reopen the tourism sector. The first stage of the plan was to allow for tourists groups to enter the country, subject to proof of vaccination and negative PCR tests.

The government then planned to allow individual tourists to enter the country. However, as Delta began to spread across the country, the second stage of the plan was delayed by one month, then two, and ultimately was never implemented.

Although the skies reopened after the Delta variant faded, and the country was briefly open to vaccinated tourists before Omicron forced it closed again, the unvaccinated were still unable to enter.

What impact will the plans have on tourism?

Israel’s tourism sector has been hit hard, as workers in the industry had next to no opportunities for employment for two years. Whereas the entertainment sector has now been allowed to remain open for the better part of a year, the tourism industry has seen just a few brief months of life.

Now, though, workers in the industry are hopeful that things will finally take a turn for the better. According to a report published in Globes on Monday, air ticket sales have tripled since the tentative announcement last week that Israel might reopen its borders.

According to the report, a daily average of NIS 4.63 million was paid to airlines between February 8 and 14, compared with January 11-17, when the average was just NIS 1.61 million per day.

Given that the change in entry regulations comes just ahead of Passover, when many families with children wish to come to Israel, the positive impact this decision will have on Israel’s tourism sector can be expected to be felt almost immediately.

“Last week, I recommended to Prime Minister Bennett that Israel allow unvaccinated children into the country to enable families to reunite, particularly ahead of the Passover holiday, which is such a crucial time for families to be together, as well as for the upcoming Purim festivities,” said Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai.

“After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the time has come to return to a more normal reality and to live alongside this virus, along with appropriate measures to preserve public health. The opening of Israel’s skies is great news for anyone with family in Israel who can now come and celebrate Passover and Purim together here in Israel. We’re waiting for you.”



Tags Ben-Gurion Airport travel travel israel COVID-19 pandemic Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by