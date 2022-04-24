The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

How are Israelis reacting to the end of the mask mandate?

With the mask mandate cancelled, Israel appears to be, for all intents and purposes, back to how it was before March 2020 and the outbreak of the pandemic.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 20:15
A TEL AVIV crosswalk this week, with a mix of masked and unmasked pedestrians. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A TEL AVIV crosswalk this week, with a mix of masked and unmasked pedestrians.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

For the first time in nearly two years, Israelis stepped out of their homes without a mask Sunday morning, after the indoor mask mandate came to an end Saturday evening.

First introduced close to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Israel’s mask mandate had been a consistent staple of the pandemic-era restrictions. Even as Green Pass rules came and went and lockdowns were implemented and abandoned, the indoor mask mandate remained. Only for 10 days last June was it lifted, before being quickly reinstated as the then-dominant Delta variant began to sweep across the country.

As well as being Israel’s most consistent coronavirus restriction, the mask mandate was also one of the only restrictions still in place this April. Now, besides the compulsory masking requirement in medical facilities and aboard flights, virtually no restrictions remain.

Israel appears to be, for all intents and purposes, back to how it was before March 2020 and the outbreak of the pandemic.

But what do Israeli citizens think of this development?

People walk, some with face masks, in Tel Aviv (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) People walk, some with face masks, in Tel Aviv (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Many seem unfazed, saying the mask mandate had never been properly enforced in the first place, and so the difference was not really noticeable to them either way.

“Basically, life goes on as normal, except now it’s actually legal to not wear a mask,” said Tel Aviv resident Elior. “People here already stopped wearing masks a year ago.”

“Israel wasn’t enforcing the mandate anyway,” said Jerusalemite Michael. “What point is there to a mandate that nobody follows?”

Others were more cautious, with one social media user saying she would be hanging onto her mask for a while longer, at least until it was clear coronavirus infections were not spiking after Passover.

“I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal to wear a mask indoors to protect the more vulnerable,” she said.

There are also positives to wearing masks beyond the protection they offer from COVID-19, and many people were taking this into account. A sandstorm swept across Israel on Sunday, coating many parts of the country with fine orange dust. The Health Ministry advised vulnerable people to limit the time they spend outdoors.

Masks have proven to be highly effective when it comes to minimizing exposure to pollutants. In countries such as Japan, they were a staple item long before the pandemic, with people wearing them to avoid the effects of hay fever, pollution and exhaust fumes in congested areas.

With masks so easily available in Israel today, some have chosen to follow this trend, donning masks on Sunday solely to protect themselves from the effects of the sandstorm.

With 2,490 new COVID-19 cases being reported by the Health Ministry on Sunday, and 218 people still hospitalized in serious condition, the pandemic is not yet a thing of the past. For many people, only time will dictate when they remove their masks, not government decisions.

University student Elisheva summed up the feelings of many Israelis regarding the mask mandate’s cancellation, saying cynically: “I can’t believe that as of 8:00 p.m. last night, coronavirus ceased to exist.”



Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Masks Face mask Coronavirus Cases Israel Coronavirus Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by