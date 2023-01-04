The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID: 28 new genetic loci found linked to severe symptoms - study

This non-peer-reviewed study helps shed light on some of the complex relationships between respiratory sickness, lung function and COVID-19 severity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 13:40

Updated: JANUARY 4, 2023 13:41
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A total of 28 new loci, positions of genes or mutations on a chromosome, were identified as playing a role in one's genetic risk of developing severe COVID-19, according to a recent study

The findings of the study have not been peer-reviewed and were published on the pre-print website medRxiv

The study is an update to prior research on mapping the human genetic architecture of COVID-19.

Human genetic factors of COVID: What raises the risk of getting severe infections?

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019, has infected hundreds of millions of people around the world and killed over six million people. 

However, while some people develop mild COVID cases and others show little to no symptoms, others develop severe cases and experience much higher rates of mortality. 

But why is this the case? 

An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (credit: MAM/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (credit: MAM/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Aside from other risk factors such as smoking, some experts have theorized that there could be genetic factors at play.

This is why, back in 2021, a large-scale study was started to map the human genetic architecture of COVID-19. It was hoped that this study, which was published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature, and its later update in 2022 would identify significant loci that influence one's chances of catching severe COVID-19. 

These prior studies identified 23 distinct significant loci, but this new update has found 28 more for a total of 51 significant loci.

All of these studies were done by compiling studies of tens of thousands of patients from dozens of studies all over the world. In particular, this second update was a meta-analysis of around 219,692 different COVID-19 cases.

More significantly, though, is the linking of 15 of the 51 loci to the three major biological pathways involved in being susceptible to COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms. These pathways are as follows:

  • Viral entry
  • Entry defense in airway mucus
  • Type I interferon response

Also of note is that nine of the loci were found to be involved in healthy lung tissue upkeep. Prior research had identified these loci as being linked to respiratory diseases and lung functions.

This is significant because it shines a light on some of the complex relationships between respiratory sickness, lung function and COVID-19 severity.

Further research into these loci and how they play a role in catching COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms could reveal new insights as the pandemic continues.



Tags science scientific study genetics Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health covid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by