The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over COVID shots

The lawsuit by Arbutus and Genevant says Pfizer/BioNTech engaged in licensing discussions for the technology but they did not "result in a settlement."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 16:44
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Arbutus Biopharma ABUS.O on Tuesday sued US drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O in a New Jersey district court, claiming their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines infringe five of Arbutus' patents.

Arbutus, along with its licensee Genevant Sciences, is seeking damages, including reasonable royalties, over the use of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology in Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to carry and deliver genetic material into the body.

Arbutus and Genevant's lawsuit 

The lawsuit by Arbutus and Genevant says Pfizer/BioNTech engaged in licensing discussions for the technology but they did not "result in a settlement."

Genevant is a joint venture between Arbutus and Roivant Sciences Ltd ROIV.O.

Arbutus Biopharma had also sued Moderna Inc MRNA.O in the Delaware federal court last year, claiming the latter's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine also infringes its patents.

Health Ministry offers non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, an alternative for those who couldn’t be protected by Pfizer, Moderna. (credit: NOVAVAX)Health Ministry offers non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, an alternative for those who couldn’t be protected by Pfizer, Moderna. (credit: NOVAVAX)

In their lawsuit against Moderna, Arbutus had said they were not looking to block the drugmaker from producing or distributing the vaccines but were seeking money damages including a reasonable royalty.

Pfizer said it has not yet received the complaint.

"However, we remain confident in our intellectual property supporting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will vigorously defend against the allegations of the lawsuit," Pfizer said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

BioNTech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the lawsuit. Genevant and Arbutus also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moderna had sued Pfizer and BioNTech in August 2022 for allegedly infringing three patents related to their multibillion-dollar mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer and BioNtech are facing another patent infringement lawsuit related to their COVID-19 vaccines brought by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.Oin March 2022.

Arbutus rose marginally in volatile trading before the bell while Pfizer and US-listed shares of BioNtech were up around 0.2% each.



Tags lawsuit Coronavirus vaccine Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Pfizer vaccine efficacy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by