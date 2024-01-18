101 Therapeutics, led by the father-son duo Dr. Michael and Alec Goldberg, has unveiled promising developments in their pursuit of a novel COVID-19 treatment. Distinct from vaccines, their treatment has shown exceptional efficacy against the virus and its variants, presenting a potential game-changer in the fight against the pandemic.

In simple terms, the treatment binds to immune cells called macrophages. By focusing the treatment only on macrophages, it signals these cells to undergo a process called apoptosis, essentially a self-destruction mechanism. This helps remove the infected cells from the body. The goal is to stop the dangerous immune overreaction (cytokine storm) and get rid of the virus in the process.

Co-founded by Michael and Alec Goldberg, the company has assembled a team that includes a director of preclinical research, an IDF veteran contributing to the strategy team, and dedicated contractors working in Israel. With Dr. Michael Goldberg bringing extensive experience, including co-founding a healthcare team at a leading investment bank and leading a public biotech company for 17 years, the 101 Therapeutics team carries a track record of pushing boundaries in the biotechnology industry.

Nipping it in the bud

Central to 101 Therapeutics' breakthrough is a treatment designed to confront the dysregulated immune response associated with severe COVID-19 cases. "Very often, people talk about the cytokine storm, which is certainly part of the problem, but we think we have the most effective agent out there to treat it," Michael said, adding that the treatment goes a step further by also eliminating the virus reservoir, potentially preventing longer-term complications.

Crucially, 101 Therapeutics adopts a "pathogen agnostic" approach, signifying that the treatment is not specific to a particular virus, such as SARS-CoV-2. Alec clarified, "Mutations, variants, all those kinds of things should not be an issue. It should work against any variant mutation and, in fact, should work against most future pathogens that could cause a pandemic." Alec Goldberg (credit: 101 Therapeutics)

The Goldbergs highlighted that in tests the 101 Therapeutics treatment has outperformed dexamethasone, the current standard of care based on the RECOVERY trial out of Oxford in the UK. According to them, their treatment exhibited superiority in terms of both efficacy and safety.

Progress and Future Plans

The company has made significant progress in its clinical trials. Alec outlined their current status, saying, "We're now about to start that phase three. We're actually just in the process of shipping the material from Israel to India." The company has collaborated with the Center for Scientific Innovation Research (CSIR) in India, and they are optimistic about obtaining emergency use authorization in India, which would pave the way for global availability. Advertisement

Despite their significant achievements, Michael acknowledged challenges, particularly in public relations. The company, based in Israel, has been relatively quiet compared to other entities in the global race against COVID. Despite this, they confidently assert the efficacy of their treatment, ready to stand against any competitor worldwide.

“We’re ready to put up our results against any company, any technology, any academic, any university in the world. I think we have the best results and now it's appropriate to begin to let the world know what we're doing,” he said.

Now, at a critical juncture, as they enter Phase Three trials, the company recognizes the need to broaden its reach and engage with partners to ensure the widespread availability of their groundbreaking solution. The message is clear: 101 Therapeutics is poised for a significant role in shaping the future of infectious disease treatments, and if all goes according to plan — the world is about to take notice.