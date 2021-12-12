Coronavirus: No deaths reported in Israel in five days

For the past five days, Israel did not record any COVID deaths, Health Ministry’s data showed Sunday, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the country’s strategy consists in delaying the penetration of the new Omicron variant as much as possible in order to increase the immunization rate.

“Two weeks ago, when we decided to tighten restrictions to enter the country following what was then a new coronavirus mutation, some said we were exaggerating — and now everyone understands we were not,” Bennett said, while opening the cabinet’s weekly meeting.

“We already know that Omicron has arrived and is in Israel, but at the moment, following our measures, the numbers are still relatively small,” the prime minister noted, adding that strictly monitoring Ben Gurion and the borders is crucial to prevent the cases from skyrocketing.

As of Saturday night, 55 Omicron carriers had been identified in the country, 20 more than Friday. Thirty-six of them had recently come back from abroad and 42 were considered protected from the virus (vaccinated or recovered).

“Our strategy consists of two elements: one — to delay as much as possible the entry of Omicron into Israel through the tightening of the borders, two — to take advantage of these valuable days to increase the immunization of all citizens of the State of Israel,” Bennett said. “The truth is that at the moment we are not sufficiently protected.”

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words ''Omicron SARS-CoV-2'' in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

The prime minister called on parents to vaccinate their children, noting that there are reports indicating that the new variant might be more dangerous for them.

“Just this week, two middle school students from the same class died from Omicron in England, one was not vaccinated at all and the other was apparently partially vaccinated,” he said.

So far, only 5% of five-year-olds and 9% of children aged 6-11 have received at least one dose. Also, cohort 12-15, which was authorized to get the jab in June, remains the group in Israel with the lowest immunization rate – 60%.

In addition, over one million eligible Israelis still need to receive the booster. The first studies about the new variant – including one conducted at the Sheba Medical Center whose results were presented on Saturday night – suggest that while the third shot offers a good level of protection against Omicron , the first two appear to be inadequate

Regarding the borders, the authorities announced on Saturday night that the situation of each foreign country would be evaluated daily and that more nations are likely going to be included in the list of red countries under a travel ban. Israelis cannot travel to red countries unless they obtain special permission and when they come back they must quarantine for at least one week regardless of their immunization status. Currently, some 50 African countries are in the list.

Meanwhile, Israel is closed to all foreign nationals with very limited exceptions.

For the past few weeks, morbidity in the country has been on the rise – although the rise cases is caused by the Delta variant and not by Omicron.

In the week between December 5 and 11, an average of 595 cases were recorded every day; the previous week they were 518, the week before 509 and the week before that, 456.

There were 223 new cases on Saturday, much less than on previous weekdays but with a lower number of tests processed, as it always happens on weekends.

For several days, the reproduction or “R” rate has fluctuated between 1 and 1.11, meaning that morbidity is rising, albeit only slightly. On Sunday, the R was holding at 1.09.

The number of active cases stood at around 5,800. Last month, cases had dropped as low as 5,000. At the peak of the fourth wave in September, there were over 80,000.

At the same time, serious morbidity remained limited. There were 100 serious patients as of Sunday. A week earlier they were 111.

In addition, only two people died of COVID in the past week, and none in the previous five days. Such a low level of mortality was last recorded in June.