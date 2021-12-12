The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Coronavirus: No deaths reported in Israel in five days

During the cabinet’s weekly meeting, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel’s goal is to delay the penetration of Omicron in order to increase the country’s vaccination rate.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 13:15
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
For the past five days, Israel did not record any COVID deaths, Health Ministry’s data showed Sunday, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the country’s strategy consists in delaying the penetration of the new Omicron variant as much as possible in order to increase the immunization rate.
“Two weeks ago, when we decided to tighten restrictions to enter the country following what was then a new coronavirus mutation, some said we were exaggerating — and now everyone understands we were not,” Bennett said, while opening the cabinet’s weekly meeting.
“We already know that Omicron has arrived and is in Israel, but at the moment, following our measures, the numbers are still relatively small,” the prime minister noted, adding that strictly monitoring Ben Gurion and the borders is crucial to prevent the cases from skyrocketing.
As of Saturday night, 55 Omicron carriers had been identified in the country, 20 more than Friday. Thirty-six of them had recently come back from abroad and 42 were considered protected from the virus (vaccinated or recovered).
“Our strategy consists of two elements: one — to delay as much as possible the entry of Omicron into Israel through the tightening of the borders, two — to take advantage of these valuable days to increase the immunization of all citizens of the State of Israel,” Bennett said. “The truth is that at the moment we are not sufficiently protected.”
Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words ''Omicron SARS-CoV-2'' in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words ''Omicron SARS-CoV-2'' in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The prime minister called on parents to vaccinate their children, noting that there are reports indicating that the new variant might be more dangerous for them.
“Just this week, two middle school students from the same class died from Omicron in England, one was not vaccinated at all and the other was apparently partially vaccinated,” he said.
So far, only 5% of five-year-olds and 9% of children aged 6-11 have received at least one dose. Also, cohort 12-15, which was authorized to get the jab in June, remains the group in Israel with the lowest immunization rate – 60%.
In addition, over one million eligible Israelis still need to receive the booster. The first studies about the new variant – including one conducted at the Sheba Medical Center whose results were presented on Saturday night – suggest that while the third shot offers a good level of protection against Omicron, the first two appear to be inadequate.
Regarding the borders, the authorities announced on Saturday night that the situation of each foreign country would be evaluated daily and that more nations are likely going to be included in the list of red countries under a travel ban. Israelis cannot travel to red countries unless they obtain special permission and when they come back they must quarantine for at least one week regardless of their immunization status. Currently, some 50 African countries are in the list.
Meanwhile, Israel is closed to all foreign nationals with very limited exceptions.
For the past few weeks, morbidity in the country has been on the rise – although the rise cases is caused by the Delta variant and not by Omicron.
In the week between December 5 and 11, an average of 595 cases were recorded every day; the previous week they were 518, the week before 509 and the week before that, 456.
There were 223 new cases on Saturday, much less than on previous weekdays but with a lower number of tests processed, as it always happens on weekends.
For several days, the reproduction or “R” rate has fluctuated between 1 and 1.11, meaning that morbidity is rising, albeit only slightly. On Sunday, the R was holding at 1.09.
The number of active cases stood at around 5,800. Last month, cases had dropped as low as 5,000. At the peak of the fourth wave in September, there were over 80,000.
At the same time, serious morbidity remained limited. There were 100 serious patients as of Sunday. A week earlier they were 111.
In addition, only two people died of COVID in the past week, and none in the previous five days. Such a low level of mortality was last recorded in June.


Tags Naftali Bennett Coronavirus vaccine Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Herzog was wise to join anti cyberbullying campaign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Defense Min. Benny Gantz presents Iran attack timeline to US officials

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'Three shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine 4x less effective against Omicron'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.
5

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by