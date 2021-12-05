The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A possible scenario is that Omicron makes the coronavirus less scary, Hadassah’s Prof. Dror Mevorach said.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 20:25

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2021 20:54
A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT/FILE PHOTO)
A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT/FILE PHOTO)
New data from South Africa published Saturday and other recent information might suggest that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is more contagious but not as dangerous as other variants, Prof. Dror Mevorach, a senior physician from Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center said.
“We have to say this with a lot of caution, but if we look at the current available information, there is reason to believe that the variant is spreading fast, but maybe it is not so dangerous,” said Mevorach.
According to South Africa’s Tshwane District Omicron Variant Patient Profile – Tshwane being the epicenter of the Omicron outbreak – 80% of hospital admissions in the previous two weeks were of people below the age of 50, the vast majority of whom did not require oxygen support.
This can be explained in several ways, including the lower age of the patients, or that the course of the Omicron variant is milder.
Asked about the scenario, some experts suggested that if Omicron is more infectious but milder, it could make COVID more similar to the flu. Mevorach confirmed that if this is the case, “It would really be good news for the world.”
The crucial piece of information will come with more understanding about vaccine efficacy, both from laboratories and from the population.
“I think that we have had indications of vaccinated people getting infected, but it appears that their disease is mild,” Mevorach noted.
If this is so, he said different scenarios might emerge.
“We might need to accept that some people are going to get sick and treat them with the antiviral treatments that are about to become available, or the vaccines might be slightly tweaked to be more effective,” he remarked. “However, I’m not really sure that we will need to do it. The first option might be good enough.”
Mevorach also expressed optimism that the protection granted by the booster will last for a long time.
“What I have seen in immunological studies is that the booster really increases the antibodies, and I think it will give a longer-lasting immunity,” he said.
