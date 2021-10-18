COVID: Israel to give AstraZeneca vaccine to those affected by Pfizer

Israel will start offering the option of receiving a coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine starting from Thursday, the Health Ministry announced Monday.

The vaccine will be available with a specific medical referral, which will be given to those who cannot receive an mRNA vaccine for medical reasons or who have experienced significant side effects after Pfizer, or in other special circumstances.

The vaccine by AstraZeneca is based on a different technology than Pfizer ’s and Moderna’s, which are both messenger RNA vaccines. AstraZeneca uses a weakened animal virus as a viral vector, and it contains the coronavirus spike protein so that the body’s cells will be able to recognize it and produce antibodies.

It has received emergency approval from the European Medicines Agency and other health bodies, but not from the US Food and Drug Administration.

As in the case of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, AstraZeneca also requires two doses.

A healthcare worker shows a vial and a box of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Turin, Italy, March 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA/FILE PHOTO)

Both individuals who receive two AstraZeneca shots and those who complete their vaccination process with the second shot of AstraZeneca after receiving one Pfizer vaccination will be considered fully protected only 14 days after the second shot.

Also individuals who receive a booster shot of AstraZeneca will be considered inoculated after two weeks (for Pfizer it is after seven days).