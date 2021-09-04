The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID long-haulers at higher risk of disease, damage to kidneys - study

Results concluded that survivors of the coronavirus have a higher risk of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 04:04
Sentinel urine output monitor for early detection and prevention of Acute Kidney Injury (photo credit: SERENNO MEDICAL)
Sentinel urine output monitor for early detection and prevention of Acute Kidney Injury
(photo credit: SERENNO MEDICAL)
COVID-19 long-haulers are reportedly more likely to lose function in their kidneys due to damage or disease in the area, according to a study published on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
This also includes long-haulers with mild cases of the virus.
The researchers, based at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, concluded that survivors of the coronavirus have a higher risk of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and that survivors have an "increased risk of kidney outcomes in the post-acute phase of the disease."
Dysfunction and disease within the kidneys tend to be free of pain, according to the research. 
“Our findings emphasize the critical importance of paying attention to kidney function and disease in caring for patients who have had COVID-19,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, senior author of the research and assistant professor of medicine at Washington University.
A WOMAN RECEIVES her third anti-COVID vaccination at a Clalit Health Fund center in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) A WOMAN RECEIVES her third anti-COVID vaccination at a Clalit Health Fund center in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Al-Aly further stated that: "we believe that 510,000 of those people who have had COVID-19 may have kidney injury or disease," of the 38 million people that tested positive with the virus since the start of the pandemic. 
The study stated that the majority of people used as test subjects for the study were mostly men in their 60s or older and also noted that those hospitalized with the virus are at the highest risk of permanently damaging their kidneys.
Last July, a report came out stating that Israel and the UAE swapped kidneys in a unique and life-saving operation, with the kidney from Israel being delivered to Abu Dhabi via private plane and received a kidney to help a patient in the UAE.


Tags health scientific study kidney COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
4

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
5

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by