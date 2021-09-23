The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID vaccines protect more than just your physical health - here's how

New research has discovered a secondary benefit to the corona vaccine, and it’s really surprising.

By Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 08:02
happy young people group have fun run and jump on beach beautiful sand beach (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
happy young people group have fun run and jump on beach beautiful sand beach
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Protection against serious illness and death is the primary goal, but researchers  found that people who are inoculated just once gain in another way. What is it? The answer is in the article.

Being vaccinated gives someone a clear, unequivocal benefit: protection against severe morbidity and a sharp reduction in the risk of dying from COVID-19 if infected. Even if this was the only advantage - the vaccine would be a miracle. But recently, studies have emerged that point to several secondary benefits of this vaccine, and one is surprising.
Vaccinated people may feel significant improvement in their mental health, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS One. In the study,  researchers monitored and tracked participants who received the first dose of any of the three corona vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer) between December 2020 and March 2021.
Researchers found that the vaccinated were less likely to suffer from mild to moderate depression symptoms compared with those unvaccinated, including people who wanted to be vaccinated but couldn’t be during the study period. Let’s note that the study was conducted near the start of the global vaccination campaign, at a time when risk groups received priority, and not all in each age group could be vaccinated.
A woman receives a vaccine (Credit: Flash90)A woman receives a vaccine (Credit: Flash90)

Corona epidemic and mental health

Surveys and studies conducted worldwide since the start of the pandemic indicate a clear, sharp rise in mental health problems resulting from this global health crisis. Health and welfare authorities also reported an increase in requests for help and treatment from people who didn’t previously suffer problems that cause anxiety, such as unemployment.
Even before COVID-19, mental health experts linked health and well-being concerns to increasing levels of stress and anxiety. The pandemic’s spread to everywhere on Earth caused even generally healthy people to suddenly begin to experience anxiety and feel concerned for their health, which significantly increased cases of stress, depression and anxiety.
A young man receives a vaccine (Credit: Flash90)A young man receives a vaccine (Credit: Flash90)

How does the vaccine help?
 

Anxiety caused by the pandemic has other causes, besides health concerns. 
For example, many suffered from stress and anxiety that the pandemic caused to their employment status and economic security as a result of the secondary effects of the pandemic on suppliers and economic systems worldwide.  Researchers in the present study can’t pinpoint why getting vaccinated makes people suddenly feel better while dealing with anxiety and stress. It’s probably a combination of several factors.
First, vaccinated people may be less afraid of being infected and getting sick. Because of this, they are more socially active and can work at jobs the unvaccinated can’t. Past research has already established the detrimental effect of social distance and isolation on people's mental health, and the vaccine reduces these as well.
However, the researchers stressed that they don't claim that the vaccine may be a solution to various mental health problems caused by COVID-19. Yet, their findings should be treated as another secondary outcome resulting from receiving the vaccine.
Researchers also said that it’s quite possible that the effect of the vaccine on mental resilience is even greater than their study was able to quantify and that it may also benefit the unvaccinated.
Even unvaccinated people may feel safer and less anxious when around vaccinated people or knowing that their friends and loved ones are vaccinated - thus reducing their level of anxiety towards them. Also, the unvaccinated can enjoy the positive consequences for the economy and society that have become possible as the number of vaccinated rises: reopening schools for frontal learning, returning to workplaces and interacting with fellow employees, opening restaurants and movies, etc. 


Tags Mental Health Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by