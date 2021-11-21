The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Getting COVID vax between weeks 27-31 of pregnancy protects baby better

Israeli study: Antibody levels of the newborns delivered to mothers who were vaccinated earlier in their third trimester were twice as high as their mothers' levels.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 19:23
Visibly pregnant 34-year-old Narkis receives her coronavirus vaccine in Tel Aviv, January 21, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Visibly pregnant 34-year-old Narkis receives her coronavirus vaccine in Tel Aviv, January 21, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Pregnant women transmit more protective antibodies against COVID-19 to their newborns when vaccinated between weeks 27 and 31, a new study by Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Hadassah-University Medical Center has found.
The study compared antibody transmission rates from mom to baby when the first shot was given during the early part of the expectant mother’s third trimester (weeks 27-31) compared to during the later part of the same trimester (32-36). The babies born to mothers who were vaccinated in the early part were conferred better protection - “an important conclusion,” said researcher Dr. Dana G. Wolf, “if one can plan.”
She stressed that women should not delay getting vaccinated if there is a high level of infection in their community. 
Specifically, the study followed 171 women who were admitted for delivery between February and April 2021 at Hadassah. All of them received their vaccines during pregnancy - 83 in the early part of the third trimester and 88 in the later part - and were found to have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
The antibodies are passed from the mother to the baby through the placenta.
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The study drew two important conclusions: 
Antibody levels of newborns whose mothers were vaccinated in the later part of the trimester were 40% lower than those of babies whose mothers were vaccinated earlier. 
Antibody levels of the newborns delivered to mothers who were vaccinated earlier were twice as high as their mother’s levels. Babies born to later vaccinators were the same as their moms’.
The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection. Wolf worked with several other scientists from the hospital and university, as well as a researcher from the University of Haifa. 
Pregnant women and their infants are at a higher risk for developing severe COVID-19, according to multiple studies. The study noted that although children tend to have more mild cases of the virus, this is not the case with infants, who tend to develop more severe infection and who are ineligible for vaccination.
In Israel, during the third wave, there was an influx of unvaccinated pregnant women who were admitted to the intensive care unit due to the virus, many of whom were forced to deliver their babies prematurely putting them at risk. There were also cases of stillbirths linked to COVID.
Both the Pfizer and the Moderna mRNA vaccines have been found to be safe for fertile and pregnant women. The World Health Organization has strongly recommended pregnant women get inoculated. 
A previous study by the same research team found that antibodies were passed from mom to baby during the third trimester. The goal of this study was to determine if there was a more optimal time during the final stretch.
The researchers are also evaluating the impact of being vaccinated in the first and second trimesters, Wolf said, but that data is still under peer review and will only be released soon. 
The team is also monitoring the babies to see if their antibodies wane over time. 


Tags pregnant Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Moderna Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Goldreich crossed a red line by calling for boycott - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by