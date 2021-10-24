A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster trial released on Thursday revealed some pretty spectacular data: A relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% against disease when compared to those who did not receive a booster during the period when the highly contagious Delta variant is the prevalent strain.

In Israel, where nearly 3.9 million people have gotten the third shot, cases have declined from an average of more than 6,500 a day in September to around 1,600 in October.

Yet, in Israel, there are still 1.5 million individuals who received two doses more than six months ago but have still not gotten a booster shot.

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“The Pfizer trial shows that the booster shot will increase this group’s protection against infection by 20 times,” said Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science who has been advising the government. “Yes, three shots versus two means 20 times more protection.”

Moreover, in most countries, including the United States, if boosters are approved at all, they are only available to limited parts of the population, such as the elderly or people at the highest risk for contracting the virus or developing severe disease.

If COVID boosters are so effective, why isn’t everyone getting one?

The Pfizer trial included more than 10,000 participants over the age of 16, divided into two groups – third shot and placebo. The median time between the second and third dose was 11 months. Within an average of 2.5 months after receiving the booster, only five people developed symptomatic COVID-19. Some 109 people who did not receive the booster got COVID.

“We believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the ongoing public health threat of this pandemic,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “We look forward to sharing these data with health authorities and working together to determine how they can be used to support the rollout of booster doses around the world.”

But Hebrew University epidemiologist and public health physician Hagai Levine said that Israel should not be so quick to push its “magic bullet” solution on other countries, which need to make the right decisions for themselves based on both culture and their epidemiological situation.

“I would not copy-and-paste our experience in other countries,” Levine said, adding that “Israel should be humbler. The pandemic fluctuates. This wave is decreasing in other countries without the booster shot. Giving the booster to everyone is not necessarily key.”

The devil is in the details, explained Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, director of Ben-Gurion University’s School of Public Health and head of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians.

While Israel managed to inoculate 6.2 million Israelis with at least one dose of the vaccine, there are many other countries that are still struggling to administer the first shot. In some places, even where vaccines are readily available, there could be fragmented healthcare systems, which means there is an uneven distribution that might need to be rectified before third shots can be considered.

Also, Israel vaccinated people much earlier than some other countries, which means that Israel was first to have data showing that the vaccines begin to wane between four and six months after the second shot – data that has now been replicated in other countries, including in the United States.

“In Israel, we have the unique situation that a very large position of the population was vaccinated at the same time, so the impact of waning also comes at the same time, making the need for the booster shot much stronger,” Levine explained.

In other countries, vaccine campaigns took longer and therefore waning across the community will also take more time.

Finally, there is still an issue of side effects, said Davidovitch. He explained that although preliminary studies show that the side effects of the booster are quite rare and generally not worse than the second dose, there is not necessarily enough data to be sure yet, and therefore this could also serve as a barrier to mass booster shots in some countries.

Levine said that while the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians did not oppose allowing the booster shot for everyone in Israel when the decision was made, “there was not necessarily proof that it was needed for everyone.”

He explained that Israel was in a rush to get the booster started as the infection rate rose. As such, the country did not use serological tests as a consideration before administering the booster to make a more informed decision about which parts of the population might need the third shot more than others.

“If countries have more time and their epidemiological situation is different, they may consider using serological testing as a tool,” Levine said. “They may also be able to have a more tailored approach to the booster shot.”

For example, he said that while it is clear that the vulnerable population – elderly and people with underlying medical conditions require a booster – it could be that younger, healthier people do not need the shot.

“How many people died in Israel from COVID-19 that are young, healthy, and received two Pfizer doses?” Levine asked. “Very, very few.”

He said the need to give a booster dose to people under 18 has not been proven yet and that is why the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency are waiting for more data.

“My take is that if you do not need [the booster], wait,” said Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University.

He admitted that boosters are a little bit of a game of chicken and egg. If a country needs it, it should start administering the booster. But if not, they should wait until it is essential to buy themselves more time. After all, there is no indication of how long the third dose will last.

In the United Kingdom, for example, with Delta mutation AY4.2, no restrictions and early vaccination, it seems the booster should have been rolled out earlier.

“They waited too long,” Cohen said.

Will all countries eventually need the shot?

It is likely, Davidovich said.

“I am confident that each country that does not give the booster is going to see a resurgence of cases,” he concluded.