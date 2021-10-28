Israel to ban US tourists who had COVID-19 from entering country

Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months and wish to enter Israel as part of the government’s new tourism outline will not be able to unless they have a digital recovery certificate, the Jerusalem Post has confirmed.

This means that any US travelers , who do not have access to such documentation, will not be able to enter Israel. Only recovered patients from the around 40 countries who are participating in the European Union’s digital passport program will be recognized as recovered and meet the criteria for entry.

The move comes out of concern that travelers could forge positive PCR test results after thousands of incoming Israeli travelers forged negative PCR results to board planes back to the country.

The boldest example of this were hundreds of Hasidic travelers returning from Oman on Rosh Hashanah, though this was not the only example.

The outline will still accept paper vaccination certificates, such as the vaccination cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. America is working toward digitizing vaccine certificates, but digitized recovery certificates do not seem to be on the agenda. A source close to the situation told the Post that he does not see any infrastructure available in the US to meet the standards that Israel has set at this stage.

The policy holds recovered travelers to a higher standard than even Israelis, who can recover and take one shot and have their Green Pass last in perpetuity - at least for now. Someone with two shots only receives a Green Pass for up to six months.

Getting more than one shot after having COVID is not recommended or generally available in any country.

The change in policy has not been publicly announced and it is likely that many travelers have made plans to enter Israel next month based on the outline presented by the Prime Minister’s Office last week.

According to that announcement, which still must be approved by the government, recovered individuals who can prove they tested positive at least 11 and no more than 180 days prior to entering Israel are also eligible to enter. If more than six months have passed and these individuals receive a booster, they could also enter the country.

None of these criteria would apply to recovered patients without digital certificates now, since, as noted, one would have to show two vaccines in the last six months to enter Israel or two older vaccines and a booster shot, if the recovery certificate is not valid.

To gain entry, travelers will have to fill out a Health Ministry declaration form 48 hours before their flight. Part of the form will include entering one’s flight information, the location where the individual will isolate for up to 24 hours and their vaccination or recovery certificate. It is when they fill out this form that unqualified recovered travelers will likely learn they are ineligible for entry.

Yad L’Olim, an organization that has been working to help get relatives of new immigrants into Israel over the past several months, posted on Facebook when it learned of the change in policy and since then, said its founder Dov Lipman, hundreds of messages from concerned travelers have arrived.

“Oh no! This is not good! Does that mean a positive PCR within six months is not sufficient?” wrote one traveler. “My husband had coronavirus at the end of August and is not allowed to get the vaccine. He received the monoclonal infusion and had antibodies with a very high number of over 800 - more than a vaccinated person.”

The traveler said her daughter had coronavirus too. The family has already bought tickers and arranged a visit to see their family members that are studying in Israel.

“We will continue to work hard to change this unreasonable decision,” Lipman said.

The new outline removes serological or antibody testing for people entering Israel. With serology being phased out, even those who received permission to enter Israel before November 1 but do not meet the criteria after November 1 would likely not make it through the Healthy Ministry declaration form and therefore would not be able to enter.

When this new program rolls out, the permit system for entering Israel will be obsolete and there will be very few exceptions to the rules.

First-degree relatives of people living in Israel will likely be able to enter the country only for humanitarian reasons, the Health Ministry said. It is not clear whether weddings and births or other monumental occasions will be considered humanitarian.