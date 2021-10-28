The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israel to ban US tourists who had COVID-19 from entering country

A new Israeli COVID-19 travel policy comes out of concern that travelers could forge positive PCR test results.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 11:55
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months and wish to enter Israel as part of the government’s new tourism outline will not be able to unless they have a digital recovery certificate, the Jerusalem Post has confirmed.
This means that any US travelers, who do not have access to such documentation, will not be able to enter Israel. Only recovered patients from the around 40 countries who are participating in the European Union’s digital passport program will be recognized as recovered and meet the criteria for entry. 
The move comes out of concern that travelers could forge positive PCR test results after thousands of incoming Israeli travelers forged negative PCR results to board planes back to the country. 
The boldest example of this were hundreds of Hasidic travelers returning from Oman on Rosh Hashanah, though this was not the only example. 
The outline will still accept paper vaccination certificates, such as the vaccination cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. America is working toward digitizing vaccine certificates, but digitized recovery certificates do not seem to be on the agenda. A source close to the situation told the Post that he does not see any infrastructure available in the US to meet the standards that Israel has set at this stage. 
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America receive a shofar’s welcome upon arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on a special ‘aliyah flight’ on behalf of Nefesh B’Nefesh. (credit: FLASH90) NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America receive a shofar’s welcome upon arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport on a special ‘aliyah flight’ on behalf of Nefesh B’Nefesh. (credit: FLASH90)
The policy holds recovered travelers to a higher standard than even Israelis, who can recover and take one shot and have their Green Pass last in perpetuity - at least for now. Someone with two shots only receives a Green Pass for up to six months. 
Getting more than one shot after having COVID is not recommended or generally available in any country.
The change in policy has not been publicly announced and it is likely that many travelers have made plans to enter Israel next month based on the outline presented by the Prime Minister’s Office last week. 
According to that announcement, which still must be approved by the government, recovered individuals who can prove they tested positive at least 11 and no more than 180 days prior to entering Israel are also eligible to enter. If more than six months have passed and these individuals receive a booster, they could also enter the country.
None of these criteria would apply to recovered patients without digital certificates now, since, as noted, one would have to show two vaccines in the last six months to enter Israel or two older vaccines and a booster shot, if the recovery certificate is not valid.
To gain entry, travelers will have to fill out a Health Ministry declaration form 48 hours before their flight. Part of the form will include entering one’s flight information, the location where the individual will isolate for up to 24 hours and their vaccination or recovery certificate. It is when they fill out this form that unqualified recovered travelers will likely learn they are ineligible for entry.
Yad L’Olim, an organization that has been working to help get relatives of new immigrants into Israel over the past several months, posted on Facebook when it learned of the change in policy and since then, said its founder Dov Lipman, hundreds of messages from concerned travelers have arrived.
“Oh no! This is not good! Does that mean a positive PCR within six months is not sufficient?” wrote one traveler. “My husband had coronavirus at the end of August and is not allowed to get the vaccine. He received the monoclonal infusion and had antibodies with a very high number of over 800 - more than a vaccinated person.”
The traveler said her daughter had coronavirus too. The family has already bought tickers and arranged a visit to see their family members that are studying in Israel. 
“We will continue to work hard to change this unreasonable decision,” Lipman said.
The new outline removes serological or antibody testing for people entering Israel. With serology being phased out, even those who received permission to enter Israel before November 1 but do not meet the criteria after November 1 would likely not make it through the Healthy Ministry declaration form and therefore would not be able to enter. 
When this new program rolls out, the permit system for entering Israel will be obsolete and there will be very few exceptions to the rules.
First-degree relatives of people living in Israel will likely be able to enter the country only for humanitarian reasons, the Health Ministry said. It is not clear whether weddings and births or other monumental occasions will be considered humanitarian. 


Tags Israel travel Coronavirus usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US adding Israel to the Visa Waiver Program a welcomed announcement - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

BU's Elie Wiesel Center mocks the Holocaust - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by