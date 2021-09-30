The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israeli COVID vaccine trial volunteers asked to get Pfizer booster

Four cohorts of between 200 and 250 volunteers were administered low, medium, high or a top dose of the vaccine or a placebo.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 17:17
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer (photo credit: HADASSAH)
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer
(photo credit: HADASSAH)
All of the nearly 900 participants in the Phase II trial of Israel’s BriLife coronavirus vaccine candidate have been recommended to get a booster shot of Pfizer six months after they were inoculated, according to Prof. Yossi Caraco, director of Hadassah's clinical research unit.
Caraco has been managing the trial for Hadassah-University Medical Center.
THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
He told The Jerusalem Post that “there was a decision taken recently that all those participating in the study, even if they got an efficient dose and developed sufficient antibodies, are being invited to get the booster shot.
“This is still an investigational vaccine,” he said, “so participants are being recommended to get the Pfizer vaccine.”
He explained that although the results of the trial are “promising, we do not want to endanger our participant. Getting a commercial vaccine is really important.”
The last volunteer in the Phase II trial of the vaccine was dosed earlier this month. In total, four cohorts of between 200 and 250 volunteers were administered low, medium, high or a top dose of the vaccine or a placebo. The results of the Phase II trial have not yet been published.
A separate Phase IIb trial is expected to launch in Georgia by November and is being run by the American pharmaceutical company NRx.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

At UNGA, Bennett gave a domestic speech to an international audience - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Sole survivor of Italy cable car crash Eitan Biran: Saved or abducted?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

We need more like Ruth Wisse in academia - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

It’s not about Iron Dome, it’s about the future - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

Iron Dome: How Israel's stunning success turned into a colossal failure - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by