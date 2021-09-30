Israeli COVID vaccine trial volunteers asked to get Pfizer booster

All of the nearly 900 participants in the Phase II trial of Israel’s BriLife coronavirus vaccine candidate have been recommended to get a booster shot of Pfizer six months after they were inoculated, according to Prof. Yossi Caraco, director of Hadassah's clinical research unit.

Caraco has been managing the trial for Hadassah-University Medical Center.

THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

He told The Jerusalem Post that “there was a decision taken recently that all those participating in the study, even if they got an efficient dose and developed sufficient antibodies, are being invited to get the booster shot.

“This is still an investigational vaccine,” he said, “so participants are being recommended to get the Pfizer vaccine .”

He explained that although the results of the trial are “promising, we do not want to endanger our participant. Getting a commercial vaccine is really important.”

The last volunteer in the Phase II trial of the vaccine was dosed earlier this month. In total, four cohorts of between 200 and 250 volunteers were administered low, medium, high or a top dose of the vaccine or a placebo. The results of the Phase II trial have not yet been published.

A separate Phase IIb trial is expected to launch in Georgia by November and is being run by the American pharmaceutical company NRx.