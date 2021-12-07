The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Meuhedet CEO: Pandemic allowed us to change, improve health system

While the digital transformation of the Israeli health system began ten years ago, it rapidly gained momentum and became widely accepted with the arrival of the pandemic. 

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 15:30
Sigal Regev Rosenberg, CEO of Meuhedet Health Services, speaks at the Maariv Annual Business Summit (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Sigal Regev Rosenberg, CEO of Meuhedet Health Services, speaks at the Maariv Annual Business Summit
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In a one-on-one interview with Maariv health correspondent Eliav Batito at the Maariv Annual Business Summit, Sigal Regev Rosenberg, CEO of Meuhedet Health Services, said that while the past two years have been challenging for the Israeli health system, the corona pandemic has led to increased allocation of resources for the health sector and a higher priority given to health in Israeli society. 
Rosenberg stated that the Israeli health system was largely unprepared at the outset of the crisis, and the Kupot Holim and the Health Ministry were not synchronized in their communication. The crisis, she stated, improved coordination and communication between the country’s health systems. 
While the digital transformation of the Israeli health system began ten years ago, said Rosenberg, it rapidly gained momentum and became widely accepted with the arrival of the pandemic. 
Rosenberg noted that Israel needs to be prepared for future epidemics, as they will become more common in years to come. She stated that the current health care model of treatment, with doctors treating patients who come to the clinic, is outmoded and inefficient and needs to be updated for the 21st century. Rosenberg also noted that there is a gap between the level of health care that members of higher socio-economic groups obtain and that of lower socio-economic groups, and that gap needs to be narrowed. 
Rosenberg said that there is a possibility of a need for a fourth vaccination at some point in the future, given the fact that antibodies naturally decrease over time. 
Written in cooperation with Meuhedet Health Services.


Tags Coronavirus in Israel Healthcare System pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by