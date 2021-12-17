One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

A family of four may have caused the country’s largest Omicron outbreak to date because they chose not to quarantine after returning from a trip to South Africa.

The haredi (ultra-Orthodox) family from Jerusalem - parents and two young children, known as “Family P” - recently returned to Israel from South Africa.

When returning from a red country, travelers are required to take a PCR test at the airport and then check-in to a coronavirus hotel until a negative result is obtained. Then, they may sign a contract that allows them to complete their isolation at home.

This family followed the first part of the procedure, testing negative on return to Israel. However, a few days later, when they were supposed to be isolating at home, they were not. Instead, the parents went to work and the children to school and preschool.

A few days into their non-isolation, the family was retested. Although it is unclear why, this was likely because they started to experience symptoms. They all tested positive. Even so, they continued their normal activities in the community.

And they infected more than a dozen people.

Now, there is a major outbreak at least one Jerusalem school, which is highly likely to be tied to Family P - though this is still unconfirmed.

On Thursday, Jerusalem’s Evelina de Rothschild Elementary School for girls said that 62 students had tested positive for COVID-19 and that all students would move to distance learning to help stop the chain of infection. Two teachers additionally tested positive.

And here is where it gets even more complicated.

Nearby, a 15-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 and his parents were contacted by the Alon Headquarters of the Home Front Command so that they could trace his chain of infection, as per the records, the young man had been abroad in South Africa.

However, when trackers called the family, they lied to them and said the boy had not been abroad, refusing to take part in the investigation.

But the parents paid the price - they caught the virus from their son - meaning all three members of their nuclear family were now sick with COVID.

Of course, that did not stop them from going about their business, either.

The teen’s mom works in a Jerusalem seminary and now there are at least 15 girls sick at that school, too. One cannot say for sure that the mother infected the students, but the probability is high.

And here is where it all intertwines: The 15-year-old boy is the brother of one of the two parents from Family P who went abroad. Meaning, they are all close relatives.

All seven are carriers of the Omicron variant and there are another 22 individuals who were in contact with the family and diagnosed with the virus who are considered very likely to have Omicron.

At least one more sibling has also tested positive for the virus.

The rest of the family’s siblings - there are six - refuse to answer the phone and participate in the epidemiological investigation, only further complicating the situation. Epidemiological tracking to cut off the chain of infection only works if people cooperate and tell the truth.

The Omicron variant is at least four times more contagious than its Delta predecessor. In the United Kingdom, the country’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, told Parliament earlier this week there were around 200,000 people in the country who had already caught the Omicron variant. That number is expected to climb to half-a-million by sometime next week.

At last report, Israel had less than 100 confirmed cases but more than 150 highly suspicious cases.

If this new outbreak is as substantial as it seems, it could take months to complete tracing the entire chain of infection. That’s because proper epidemiological tracking anyway takes a long time - and even longer when dealing with long and complicated chains.

Experts say this story could be the start of a mass Omicron outbreak in Israel, leaving only one message: Keep quarantine - or something might happen and now we know what.