The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Exercise
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Why do you run out of air in the middle of a run, and when is this a problem?

Shortness of breath is an integral part of the effort to get back into shape or increase training intensity. This is how you’ll know the (rare) cases where it indicates a significant problem.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 20:33
Runners at the Jerusalem Marathon 2022, March 25, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Runners at the Jerusalem Marathon 2022, March 25, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Whether it's a distant memory from high school gym class or a recent run, everyone all experienced — at least once — a hard time breathing during running. In these situations, ironically, many people will start to gasp and breathe faster, which can lead them to hyperventilation.

This is usually not dangerous and will pass when you stop running, or, alternatively, the more you run and improve your fitness. Yet there are cases where shortness of breath can signal that something isn’t going right in your body.

An article published in the abstract Breathe shows the mechanism underlying this experience of shortness of breath. Strenuous exercise, like running, requires more oxygen and essential substances to flow to the muscles and other body systems which causes the respiratory system to work vigorously. This is due to the increased need to provide more oxygen to the body and eliminate carbon dioxide.

Shortness of breath is a factor that indicates a low level of physical fitness, a body can’t handle the intensity of the workout. On average, at rest, humans breathe about 15 times per minute and rise to a volume of between 40 and 60 breaths per minute while running.

When it is difficult to breathe, many people will try to get more air into their lungs, although, more importantly, the expulsion of air is usually not performed properly, especially for those with less athletic ability.

Runners at the Jerusalem Marathon 2022, March 25, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Runners at the Jerusalem Marathon 2022, March 25, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

This is what happens even in an anxiety attack where we feel like we have no air, so try to put more of it in, instead of just letting go, relaxing and exhaling more air more slowly.

When is shortness of breath a problem?

In some cases, shortness of breath can indicate a heart problem. To understand if it is a significant problem, it is important to notice other symptoms that might appear, such as dizziness, chest pain, increased sweating, or anything else that’s not "normal"  for you during and after a workout.

It is important to note that these symptoms can also indicate anxiety, especially if they appear not during exercise. It is important to pay attention to symptoms seek professional help. 

In general, shortness of breath when running will decrease as one becomes more fit.

How to run better

There are several ways to reduce it and improve workout performance. The American Lung Association published an article reviewing proven ways to do this.

Be sure to warm-up

Warming up before a run sometimes feels like a waste of time, but studies have shown that this is the most effective way to ensure that the body will withstand the effort that awaits it. A warm-up of between 6 and 10 minutes, which includes both stretching and walking or jogging, will help blood flow more efficiently to the muscles and prepare them for the prolonged run. The warm-up will also help prevent injuries or strained muscles later on.

Breathe in from the nose

This advice is especially difficult for some people while running, but breathing from the nose will significantly reduce the risk of shortness of breath. This is because, unlike air expelled from the mouth, the air in the nose undergoes additional filtration that helps make it moist and pliant.

Schedule your runs

Running in heat, haze and/or severe air pollution increases your chances of suffering from shortness of breath. If you have various allergies, exercise in an environment that won’t provoke them and make it difficult for you.

Get in the rhythm

When we’re short of breath, or trying to get more air into the lungs, we do more harm than good. Instead, get used to breathing at a steady pace. You can synchronize your breathing with the steps and there are different ways to help you do this. Find one that works for you.

And if you really have trouble breathing suddenly, stop for a moment, take a deep breath for a few seconds and exhale for a longer time. This helps reduce shortness of breath and also affects the nervous and muscular systems in a way that "forces" them to relax immediately.



Tags health running exercise Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

Corruption hinders Russia's attempts to replace losses with old vehicles - Ukraine

A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by