This exercise can help men last 2 minutes longer during sex

Premature ejaculation is a common problem among men of all ages, and it is relatively easy to treat it.

A number of pelvic floor muscle and relaxation exercises, such as Kegel exercises, have been shown to help men "last" up to two minutes longer during sex.

For women, Kegel exercises aren't considered anything new. Many women do Kegel exercises after childhood to tighten their vagina and to treat urinary incontinence. However, for men, this might be something new – but it can help treat premature ejaculation in just two weeks.

30% of men suffer premature ejaculation

The pelvic floor muscles span the lower part of the pelvis and support the pelvic organs. For men, these organs include the prostate, bladder, and rectum, and they can also wrap tightly around the anus and urethra.

Over time, these muscles can weaken due to a number of reasons, such as age, diabetes, overactive bladder, or prostate surgery.

It should be noted that premature ejaculation isn't a worrying medical condition. Around 30% of all men claim to have experienced it at some point. When someone frequently if not always ends up having an orgasm and ejaculating within one to three minutes of sexual intercourse, or fails to stop himself from doing so, or tries to avoid having sex at all because of this, then it could be seen as something to be worried about.

So how do Kegel exercises work?

Kegel exercises are based on contracting stretches aimed at strengthening the pelvic floor muscles. All of these exercises include the body's different sphincters, and it is important to know all of these muscles so you can contract them as needed.

Overall, these exercises are considered very easy and you can do them anytime and anywhere without anyone around you noticing.

These exercises mainly strengthen the ischiocavernosus and bulbospongiosus muscles. These are essential in helping men achieve and maintain an erection, as well as ejaculating sperm during orgasm.

Over time, Kegel exercises can help men strengthen these muscles to improve blood flow to the penis and maintain erection.

How can you start doing Kegel exercises?

Here are some guidelines for doing Kegels, as explained by the Mayo Clinic:

Find the right muscles

About 40% of people don't do Kegel exercises correctly the first time.

To make sure you're doing it right, try to stop yourself from urinating mid-stream. Don't do this too often, at most once a month – otherwise, it could cause you to start cramping while urinating.

A physical therapist can help you identify the right muscles if you aren't sure.

Improve your technique

Tighten your pelvic floor muscles for three-four seconds and then relax. Make sure you get the full contraction each time. Don't rush and don't flex the muscles in your stomach, hips, or buttocks.

Eventually, as your muscles get stronger, you can gradually increase each contraction for up to 10 seconds.

Get used to it and do it every day

Like all exercises, Kegels are more effective the more you do them. Try to do four sets of 10 reps each day.

You can do them lying down, sitting, standing, or walking. But it is recommended that you do one set of 10 reps before you get out of bed and before each meal.

Either way, don't do too many Kegels. Your muscles will tire out if you do more than 40 reps a day or hold each one for more than 10 seconds.