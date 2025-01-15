UCL study finds living near an airport could damage your heart.

A new study from University College London (UCL) has found health risks associated with aircraft noise, particularly for those living near major airports. The research suggests that aircraft noise negatively affects health, especially at night, with noise levels at night higher than during the day [].

The study analyzed 3,635 participants who lived near four major airports in England—Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, and Manchester—based on their exposure to aircraft noise, as reported by SIC Notícias. The participants underwent cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams to examine their hearts. Researchers compared the data with that of people who do not experience regular exposure to aircraft noise, and found health risks associated with noise exposure, according to Simple Flying.

The researchers identified a clear link between exposure to aircraft noise and harmful changes in the structure and function of the heart. Those exposed to more noise showed stiffer and thicker heart walls that work less effectively, noted Diario AS. Stiffer and thicker heart muscles find it harder to expand and contract, rendering the heart less efficient at pumping blood around the body.

This condition was especially prevalent among those exposed to high noise levels during the night, as the human body is more susceptible to the harmful effects of aircraft noise at that time. Nighttime aircraft noise exacerbates health issues by disturbing sleep and recovery, which may contribute to the observed structural changes in the heart, reported Focus Online. In some regions, noise levels at night were higher than during the day, exceeding the maximum levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Higher noise levels were recorded starting at 50 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night (between 23:00 and 07:00), which exceed the maximum levels recommended by the WHO. Both increased blood pressure and inflammation are risk factors for heart diseases and strokes, making individuals more likely to suffer heart attacks, potentially fatal arrhythmias, and strokes.

Stress reactions and increased cortisol levels may play a central role in the health effects of aircraft noise, contributing to cardiac anomalies, inflammation, and atherosclerosis. Environmental noise can provoke hyperactivity of the sympathetic nervous system, leading to increased blood pressure and the release of stress hormones like cortisol. Aircraft noise not only causes sleep problems but also puts the body under chronic stress, triggering stress responses and activating the sympathetic nervous system.

"Our study is observational, so we cannot say for certain that high levels of aircraft noise caused these differences in heart structure and function, but our results add to a growing body of evidence that aircraft noise may negatively affect heart health and our overall health," explained Dr. Gaby Captur, the lead author of the study and a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Free Hospital in London, according to SIC Notícias. "While observational studies like this can't prove cause and effect, these findings add to previous research showing the damaging impact of noise pollution on our heart health. Further research will be needed to investigate the longer-term effects of aircraft noise on the health of those with the highest exposure," stated Professor James Leiper, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, as reported by Simple Flying.

The researchers found that a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) and high blood pressure explain part of the connection between aircraft noise and heart problems, according to Focus Online. Cortisol can increase appetite and often leads to weight gain, noted SIC Notícias. "Governments and the aviation industry must urgently take measures to reduce the burden," stated Captur from UCL. "Only by reducing aircraft noise can the quality of life of those affected be improved," she emphasized.

Aircraft noise is not just a local problem; in a globalized world with increasing air travel, millions of people are affected, according to Focus Online. Aviation is not the only kind of transport noise pollution; many individuals live close to busy roads or railway lines, noted Simple Flying. "Aircraft noise may be more annoying than road or rail noise because of louder but intermittent noisy events and the unpredictability of the sound," stated UCL.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq