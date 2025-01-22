Study reveals high levels of lead and cadmium in popular protein powders

A recent study conducted by the Clean Label Project raised serious concerns about the safety of popular protein powders. The non-profit organization tested 160 protein powder products across 70 brands, revealing alarming levels of contamination, particularly in plant-based, organic, and chocolate-flavored varieties.

For the report, Clean Label Project researchers purchased protein powders from 70 popular brands and ran nearly 36,000 tests for contaminants, including heavy metals and hormone disruptors like bisphenol A (BPA), Gizmodo reported. The investigation found that plant-based protein powders, such as those made from soy, rice, and peas, contained nearly three times more lead than whey-based products.

Chocolate-flavored protein powders were found to be the most contaminated, containing four times more lead and up to 110 times more cadmium than vanilla-flavored powders. Moreover, nearly half (47%) of the protein powder products tested exceeded California's Proposition 65 regulatory limits for lead, with approximately 80% of plant-based and organic protein powders surpassing the limit.

The study detected that 21% of the protein powders tested contained lead levels more than twice as high as those allowed under California's Proposition 65 law, healthday.com reported. California's Proposition 65 is a 1986 law that regulates exposure to over 900 substances and requires companies to warn consumers about significant exposures to chemicals that could cause birth defects, cancer, or reproductive issues, according to Well+Good. Proposition 65 guidelines are stricter than standards set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Lead and cadmium are known carcinogens and can cause serious health issues. 'Lead can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, nervous system, and blood,' Real Simple noted. 'Excessive cadmium intake can overwhelm and damage organs,' Real Simple reported. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explicitly states that there is no level of lead that is safe for humans, according to healthday.com.

Jackie Bowen, executive director of the Clean Label Project, emphasized that it's not necessary to avoid protein powders entirely, but making smarter choices can minimize exposure to harmful contaminants. "Heavy metal contaminant is a global food safety problem. These contaminants are basically everywhere, including in things that are being represented as health foods," Bowen told CNN.

"Consumers should reach out to brands and inquire about their contaminant testing practices," encouraged Bowen. "Ask questions, demand answers. The topic of heavy metals isn’t going away."

Not everyone agrees with the Clean Label Project's findings. "Modern analytical techniques can detect even trace levels of naturally occurring elements, such as heavy metals, which are present in soil, air, and water," stated Andrea Wong, Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). Wong noted that these trace levels are often well below established safety thresholds set by federal agencies like the FDA and EPA..

"The presence of heavy metals in foods marketed as healthy underscores the need for robust safety standards, particularly for products like protein powders that are consumed regularly and often in high quantities," said Leigh A. Frame, associate director of the George Washington University Resiliency & Well-Being Center, according to Well+Good.

Only 26% of collagen-based protein products and 28% of whey-based products exceeded the lead limit in California. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq