US research group ties household chemical to over 368,000 heart disease deaths.

A new study published in the journal eBiomedicine revealed a connection between exposure to di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), a chemical commonly used in plastics, and a number of heart disease deaths worldwide. The research estimates that DEHP contributed to 368,764 deaths in 2018 among men and women aged 55 to 64 years, primarily from cardiovascular diseases.

Phthalates like DEHP are chemicals added to plastics to increase their flexibility and softness. They are found in a wide array of everyday items, including food packaging, medical equipment, food storage containers, shower curtains, upholstery, floor tiles, and garden hoses. Due to their pervasive presence, phthalates are often referred to as everywhere chemicals.

The study analyzed health and environmental data from over 200 countries and territories. Researchers examined urine samples containing DEHP metabolites to assess exposure levels and compared these with death statistics collected by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a U.S. research group that gathers global medical information.

"There is a clear disparity in which parts of the world bear the brunt of heightened heart risks from phthalates. Our results underscore the urgent need for global regulations to reduce exposure to these toxins, especially in areas most affected by rapid industrialization and plastic consumption," said Leonardo Trasande, MD, MPP, the senior author of the study and a professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, according to The Hill.

The research indicated that the highest number of DEHP-related deaths occurred in countries undergoing rapid industrial growth with less stringent regulations on plastic production. India recorded the highest number of deaths linked to DEHP, with 103,587 fatalities, followed by China and Indonesia. The combined regions of South Asia and the Middle East were responsible for about 42 percent of these deaths, while Africa accounted for 30 percent.

"By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health," said Sara Hyman, the lead author of the study and an associate research scientist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, according to The Hill.

Phthalates have been linked to a range of health issues beyond heart disease. Studies have associated these compounds with an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, fertility problems, cancer, and birth defects. They are known endocrine disruptors that can interfere with hormone function, particularly testosterone. "Phthalates contribute to inflammation of the coronary arteries, which can accelerate the progression of existing conditions and lead to acute events, including death," said Trasande.

The study estimated that the global economic burden of premature deaths due to DEHP exposure was approximately $510 billion, with projections reaching up to $3.74 trillion.

"Plastics, and the chemicals inside them, pose a risk to human health, but these risks are not unavoidable," said Hyman. The findings highlight the importance of implementing policies that limit the use of phthalates in consumer products, especially in countries with rapid industrialization and increasing plastic consumption.

Experts suggest that individuals can take steps to minimize their exposure to phthalates and other endocrine disruptors. "Reducing the use of ultra-processed foods may lower levels of exposure to the chemicals you come into contact with," advised Trasande. Consumers are encouraged to be mindful of product labels and opt for items that do not contain phthalates or list vague terms like fragrance in their ingredients.

The research team plans to further investigate the health hazards linked to phthalates and track how reductions in exposure may affect global mortality rates over time. They aim to explore other potential health concerns associated with these chemicals, such as preterm birth rates.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.