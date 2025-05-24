Positive expressive writing techniques boost wellbeing, systematic review shows

A systematic review published on May 21, 2025, in the open-access journal PLOS One by Lauren Hoult from Northumbria University, U.K., and colleagues has shed light on the benefits of positive expressive writing. The study found that the impact on psychological health and wellbeing depends on the particular writing approach and individual differences among participants.

Traditionally, writing interventions have directed people to write about stressful or negative topics repeatedly over several consecutive days. While this practice often improves mental health in the long run, it can heighten negative emotions in the moment. Positive expressive writing, on the other hand, emphasizes self-reflection, gratitude, and imagining a hopeful future, benefiting wellbeing over time without this risk.

To determine which techniques offer the most health and wellbeing benefits, the researchers systematically reviewed 51 articles about positive expressive writing interventions published between 1930 and 2023. All the studies focused on non-clinical adult populations engaging in self-administered writing exercises. Techniques reviewed included the "best possible self," which involves writing about an optimistic future, and composing gratitude letters.

The findings revealed that psychological and subjective wellbeing outcomes improved most consistently across various positive expressive writing techniques. Measures of happiness, life satisfaction, and gratitude showed notable enhancements. However, effects on physical and mental health measures, such as trait anxiety and depression, varied depending on the individual and the type of intervention.

The authors highlighted that inconsistencies across studies—like differences in control groups or the duration of writing protocols—made comparing positive expressive writing interventions challenging. They suggest that future research should measure both health and wellbeing outcomes, assess individual differences among participants, and employ more rigorous methods.

"Our review shows that positive expressive writing techniques consistently benefit wellbeing and positive affect outcomes, with the strongest benefits observed for gratitude and best possible self-writing exercises. Additionally, individual differences may play a role in the effectiveness of these interventions," the authors stated.

For those interested in exploring the study further, the article is freely available in PLOS One at the URL: https://plos.io/4k6DIJh.

Written with the help of a news-analysis system.