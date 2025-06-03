Experts reveal the simple trick to keep bananas fresh.

Bananas are one of the world's most beloved fruits, cherished for their sweet taste and nutritional benefits. However, they have a notorious tendency to ripen too quickly, transitioning from perfectly yellow to brown and mushy within just a few days, especially during warmer months. This rapid ripening not only leads to food waste but also frustration among consumers who want to enjoy their bananas over a longer period.

"Bananas are picked two weeks before they arrive at your grocery store. They're shipped in refrigerated containers that are designed to control the amount of ethylene the bananas are exposed to. Once they arrive close to town, they're kept in special ripening rooms at a warehouse and then shipped in refrigerated trucks to your local grocery store," explained Mollie, a food preservation expert, according to the Mirror.

Ethylene gas plays a critical role in the ripening of bananas. This plant hormone accelerates the ripening process, and bananas produce it in large amounts. "Ethylene is heavier than air. By raising the bananas off the counter, the ethylene will have less contact with the bananas and so they should ripen more slowly," elaborated Mollie, according to the Mirror.

One effective method to extend the freshness of bananas is to wrap their stems with plastic wrap, aluminum foil, or polythene. The Mirror notes that wrapping the stems creates a physical barrier, limiting the release of ethylene from the point where it is produced in greater quantity. This trick does not completely stop the ripening process, but it significantly slows it down, helping bananas stay fresh for up to a week longer and reducing food waste.

Separating individual bananas from the bunch also helps. Breaking them apart minimizes physical damage and slows down ethylene production. Grouped bananas tend to bruise each other, leading to quicker spoilage. Additionally, suspending bananas on a rack can help maintain their freshness by reducing the surrounding ethylene gas concentration. "Since bananas are kept in cold storage during their long journey to the grocery store, it makes sense that putting them into your home refrigerator could keep them green longer," noted Mollie.

Storing bananas away from other fruits is recommended because many fruits, including apples, avocados, and tomatoes, produce ethylene gas, which can hasten the ripening of bananas when stored close together. When bananas are combined with other fruits in the same bowl, an excess of ethylene is produced, resulting in faster rotting of bananas and other fruits.

While refrigerating bananas can preserve their freshness, it is advisable to do so only after they are fully ripe. Although the peel may turn black, the inside of the fruit remains fresh and firm. Many are unaware that the actual fruit inside refrigerated bananas remains unspoiled despite the discolored peel.

The best place to store bananas is in a dry place at room temperature, away from excessive light, and avoiding contact with other fruits. They should not be kept in humid areas or exposed to heat, such as near the oven or in poorly ventilated kitchens, especially during summer when heat causes them to spoil quickly.

