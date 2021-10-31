The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel’s COVID travel rules change on Monday – here are the details

Which vaccines are approved? What happens upon entry? And which documents do I need to bring? Everything you need to know before coming to the Holy Land starting November 1

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 16:01
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The new outline for incoming tourists begins on Monday, November 1. The concept is to open the skies to more travelers interested in visiting the Jewish State.
With the help of the Health Ministry, here are the details you need to know if you are eligible to enter the country and, if so, how to do it:

Who can enter Israel?

Any foreign national who:
  • Has been vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization or with the Sputnik V Russian vaccine, but only in accordance with certain conditions (see below)
  • Recovered from coronavirus within the last six months or received a booster shot since recovering more than six months ago, but only in accordance with certain (see below)
  • Did not spend time in a red country with high infection during the 14 days prior to arriving in Israel
  • Arrives via Ben-Gurion Airport

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Which vaccines are approved by the World Health Organization?

  • Moderna
  • Pfizer
  • Johnson & Johnson – Janssen
  • AstraZeneca
  • Covishield
  • Sinopharm
  • Sinovac

What is the protocol for entering when vaccinated with these vaccines?


For all WHO-approved vaccines, except Johnson & Johnson, the following criteria apply:
  • At least 14 days have passed since the individual received two shots of these vaccines or a booster, and no more than 180 days
For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:
  • At least 14 days have passed since the individual received the Johnson & Johnson or a booster, and no more than 180 days 

Medical staff receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava, August 13, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

What about a recovered person?

People who have recovered must be able to have a reference that the Israeli Health Ministry system can digitally authenticate - a recovery certificate or PCR test
  • The person must have been infected at least 11 days prior to attempt of entry and no more than 190 days, unless the person has received a booster dose of a WHO-approved vaccine


But is Sputnik V different?

  • Foreigners vaccinated with Sputnik can only begin entering the country beginning November 15 and are required to take a serological test on arrival. Only when a positive serological result is received can these individuals leave isolation
  • These individuals must have received two shots or a booster of the Sputnik V vaccine at least 14 days before entry and no more than 180 days before
  • If a person who received Sputnik arrives and the individual’s serological test is negative, then the traveler will be able to choose staying in Israel in isolation for a minimum of seven days or immediately returning home
A healthcare worker shows an ampule with the Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Podgorica, Montenegro, February 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)

What needs to be done before entering Israel?

  • A PCR test up to 72 hours before boarding the plane, which will need to be presented at the gate
  • Passengers need to upload either their verifiable digital vaccine or recovery certificate or their paper certifications to the incoming passenger form on the Health Ministry website to receive their Green Pass before travel. If a person does not have a digital certificate, the individual will also need to fill out an application to shorten the isolation period to receive a Green Pass - this documentation will also need to be presented
  • A recovered individual will also need to bring this digital recovery certificate
  • Before boarding, individuals who do not meet these criteria but received an exceptional entry permit from the Interior Ministry will also need to present this documentation

What happens on entry?

  • People must take a PCR test at the airport and wait in isolation until they receive a negative result, or 24 hours have passed
  • Those vaccinated with Sputnik V must take both a PCR test and a serological test
  • If a person tests positive for COVID-19 during his stay in Israel, the individual will be transferred to a hospital or state-run coronavirus hotel at the responsibility of the Home Front Command. All medical treatment will be at the expense of the foreigner and the individual’s insurance policy 

What happens if I break the rules?

  • A foreigner in transit who does not comply with the threshold conditions will be turned around at the airport and sent home
  • A foreigner presenting a forged document will be denied entry to Israel for five years
  • A foreigner who tests positive for COVID-19 but refuses to vacate to a motel or violates the isolation rules will be denied entry to Israel for five years
  • A foreigner who was not found positive for COVID-19 but still violates isolation rules will be denied entry to Israel for three years 


