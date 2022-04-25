The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit

Pain may be experienced in brainstem, not cerebral cortex, study shows

A new study shows that feeling pain is unlike the other senses and may not actually be in the cerebral cortex.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 16:39
Neurons in the brain (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Neurons in the brain
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

What part of the brain allows the experience of pain in the body? It is nearly axiomatic that pain — among other examples of conscious experience — is an outcome of still-unclear forms of neural processing that occur in the cerebral cortex — the outermost layer of the brain that is linked with our highest mental capabilities. 

The cerebral cortex is primarily made out of grey matter (tissue made up of neurons), with between 14 and 16 billion nerve cells located there. It has been thought that the center of pain transmission in the brain is specifically within the thalamocortical network, which is a relay station that organizes electrical signals that are information routes within the cortex. Previous studies have shown that this network is active when people feel pain and that people with mental disorders have disrupted functional activity in this and related networks. 

The belief that pain and all other forms of conscious experience are felt via the cortex is based mostly on the fact that this outermost layer expanded dramatically in the course of primate evolution, especially in humans. 

But now, Prof. Marshall Devor and doctoral student Mark Baron of the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology in the Silberman Institute of Life Sciences at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have collected evidence from a number of sources that feeling pain is unlike the other senses and may not, in fact, be an expression of cortical processing. 

These include the virtual inability to evoke pain by stimulating the cortex by implanting electrodes on the surface of the brain and the fact that it is rare for epilepsy patients to suffer painful auras (sensations) before they have a seizure. 

Prof. Marshall Devor. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY) Prof. Marshall Devor. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY)

And yet, the authors write in nine pages in the journal Behavioral Brain Research under the title “Might pain be experienced in the brainstem rather than in the cerebral cortex?” that perceiving PAIN is clearly a function of a conscious brain so at least this form of conscious experience may occur somewhere other than in the cortex. 

The fact that the brain controls everything should not be taken for granted, the authors insisted. “In ancient times, complex human experience was believed to be seated in the heart and later in diverse body organs including, the spleen (mood) and the uterus (empathy). In Hebrew rahamim — the word for mercy — derives from rehem, the womb.”

Only later did the brain, and principally the cortex, become the consensus repository of mental life, at times in exaggerated form. In the 19th century, phrenology – the study of the shape of the skull as indicative of mental faculties and traits of character – gave functional modularity a bad name with the claim that personality traits and even ethical preferences could be determined according to bumps on the skull. But those days have largely passed.

Doctoral student Mark Baron. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY) Doctoral student Mark Baron. (credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY)

 The question of where in the brain that pain resides other than in the cortex is not just a matter of anatomical location, they wrote. It has consequences for our understanding of the evolution of consciousness itself, they continued. “While the concept of a ‘center-of-consciousness’ seems to be outmoded, consciousness is almost universally believed to be ‘seated’ in the cerebral cortex.”

Their conclusion from the evidence is that conscious experience, at least as realized in the pain system, is seated below the cortex, perhaps even in the “primitive” brainstem – the stalk-like part of the brain that connects the rest of the brain with the spinal cord and controls many sub-conscious bodily functions like breathing and maintaining the heart rate. 

The Hebrew University researchers concluded that at least with regard to pain, the evolutionary drive that fostered the expansion of the cerebral cortex was not to implement conscious experience – a capacity probably already in place in the brainstem in lower mammals and perhaps even in more primitive animals.  “Rather, evolutionary expansion of the cortex was adaptive because it provided the already conscious brainstem with high-quality information…” 



Tags scientific study Mental Health Brain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
2

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by