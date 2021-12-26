The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Sleep

Can we feel pain when we dream? The answer will surprise you

When a rock falls on us in a dream, can our body feel pain?

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 10:42
Woman dreaming (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Woman dreaming
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A new study has tried to test: When a rock falls on us in a dream, can our body feel pain? If so, what affects the level of pain we can experience from a dream? Here are all the details.

From time to time we have dreams in which we experience pain, but how much of that "dream pain" do we really feel? 
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
If we shriek in pain in a dream where a rock is crushing us or we're run over by a car, does this feeling remain only in the dream or is our body really able to feel the pain? 
This topic has been thoroughly studied and the general consensus is that we can feel pain in dreams, although the question of whether this pain is triggered by the dream or by something physical happening in our body is a complex neurological minefield.
One reason we feel pain in dreams is that something physically hurts us like a wasp sting. 
This pain can manifest in the dream in different ways and remind us of its existence. This type of pain in dreams was investigated in a 1993 article in which blood pressure cuffs were used to induce pain while participants were in the rapid eye movement (REM) phase of sleep. Pain felt by participants mimicked the real-life pain caused by the tightening sleeve.
Pain from a dream differs from "real" pain in that its source is the content of the dream and not a stimulation from real life. 
For example, someone might dream of torture in a way they’ve never really experienced. However, the trauma in the dream is still recorded as pain, apparently inspired by learned perceptions of painful situations. Pain from a dream usually passes as soon as the dreamer wakes up. 
"I argue that even real pain is a kind of 'everything in my head,'" Erin Wamsley, an assistant professor of psychology at Furman University in South Carolina, told Vice. He added that pain is in a sense a mental experience. When we injure ourselves, the pain is processed in our brain and not in the affected part of the body.
Brain pain appears as the activation of pain-related areas in our cortex triggered by information from pain receptors in the peripheral nervous system. When pain occurs in a dream, our brain probably doesn’t receive pain messages from parts of our body, but draws from memories of past pain.

What affects the level of pain that comes from our dreams


When it comes to our likelihood of experiencing pain at night, it seems that our general health condition plays a role in the frequency and nature of the pain. A 2017 study found that about 1% of healthy people experience pain in dreams compared to about 30% of people who suffer from acute and severe pain.
In patients, painful dreams may be triggered by actual pain whereas for healthy people, painful dreams may be painful memories (pain experienced by themselves and/or watching people getting hurt). 
The study authors state that further research is needed to clarify how pain is processed during sleep. Because patients with chronic pain experience negative-hued dreams, it would be helpful to ask chronic pain patients about their dreams, and perhaps offer specific treatment options like guided imagery therapy.
So, can we feel pain in dreams? 
The answer is yes, yet our general health condition probably predicts whether it’s real or only dream pain.


Tags painkiller I have a dream sleep Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for the Jewish Agency to choose a chairman - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Nimrod Goren

How the Regional Cooperation Ministry can advance Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by