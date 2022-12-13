The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Psychiatric institutions must do more to stop patient suicides - study

Such events can be prevented by creating a “physically safe environment that includes appropriate design of walls, ceilings, doors, toilets and showers.”

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 22:25
Calls to a mental health hotline in Israel doubled during the recent crisis, with many callers expressing anxiety about conditions within Israel. (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Calls to a mental health hotline in Israel doubled during the recent crisis, with many callers expressing anxiety about conditions within Israel.
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

Warning: The following article covers topics some readers may find triggering. These include suicide, mental health care facilities, depression, anxiety and guilt. Readers' discretion is advised.

About 14 Israelis hospitalized in psychiatric institutions commit suicide in an average year, accounting for 3.4% of the 400 annual suicides, according to doctors at the Jerusalem Mental Health Center.

Drs. Gad Lubin, Vladislav Fainstein and Lisa Keysar Gersht write in the latest issue of Harefuah (“Healing,” the Hebrew-language journal of the Israel Medical Association) that hanging and jumping from heights are the most common ways for patients to kill themselves. Others are self-suffocation, overdose of drugs, setting themselves on fire and vein or arterial cutting.

The most prominent risk factors among institutionalized psychiatric patients in general are a history of attempts to harm themselves, feelings of hopelessness and guilt, a sense of inadequacy, low mood, suicidal thinking and a history of suicide in the family.

Each time such a tragedy occurs in a psychiatric hospital, the psychiatrists and the treatment teams regard it as a traumatic event “at a level that significantly affects their therapeutic decisions, decreases their morale and even affects the quality of their personal lives,” the authors wrote. There is also a financial incentive: Some Israeli families whose relatives killed themselves in such institutions have tried to sue them for negligence in not preventing the suicide.

But such events can be prevented by creating a “physically safe environment that includes appropriate design of walls, ceilings, doors, toilets and showers. A second tool is the therapeutic relationship and its level of availability.”

MA’AYANEI HAYESHUA Medical Center founder and president Dr. Moshe Rothschild poses in front of the Bnei Brak facility. (credit: Courtesy)MA’AYANEI HAYESHUA Medical Center founder and president Dr. Moshe Rothschild poses in front of the Bnei Brak facility. (credit: Courtesy)

"Zero Suicide" in psychiatric hospitals

Experts around the world recently set a target of “Zero Suicide” in psychiatric hospitals, with involvement by psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers and others.

In the last six decades, there were 147 suicides per 100,000 hospitalization years – a rate that is 12 times that of suicides in the general population, they wrote. It has been suggested that every few months, professional teams hold “patient suicide meetings,” not as a reaction to a tragic event, but to find ways to prevent such cases in the immediate future. Closed psychiatric departments where patients are not free to leave by themselves are especially susceptible to suicide cases.

Psychiatric teams must establish with their patients an atmosphere of trust and honor so they can confide in them. Blame for the suicides should not be assigned, they continued, but rather efforts should be made to create a culture of safety for the patients. The team must look for “individual risk factors” in patients who might kill themselves, the authors concluded.



Tags Mental Health suicide Depression Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
5

Qatar World Cup: Why do soccer players have holes in their socks?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view of England's Bukayo Saka socks.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by