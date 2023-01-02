The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit

Teen suicides, reduced during lockdown, has now increased 12-18%

Teenage suicide rates fell during lockdown and have risen again now that in-school teaching has returned.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 18:56
Depression (photo credit: Sophia Von Humboldt)
Depression
(photo credit: Sophia Von Humboldt)

Teenage suicide has increased 12-18% since in-person schooling has returned after the rate decreased during COVID-19 lockdowns.

A recent study, carried out by the National Bureau of Economic Research, has found that teenage suicide is heavily tied to in-person school attendance.

The study reported that youth suicide dropped significantly during the school closures that came as a consequence of the pandemic and the rate has risen since schools reopened by 12-18%. 

To further support the findings of the study, teenage suicide also shows seasonal trends with a decreased rate during summer breaks. 

The study looked at the number of cases of successful suicide attempts for teenagers aged 12-18 and looked at data from 1990 onwards.

ONE CHALLENGE: The ongoing classroom shortage. Pictured: At a Beit Hakerem school. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ONE CHALLENGE: The ongoing classroom shortage. Pictured: At a Beit Hakerem school. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Measuring suicide

The Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas reported that suicide is the third biggest killer of young people aged 15-24 in America and annually 5000 young people lose their lives to suicide.

Overall, the rate of youth suicide has increased dramatically from previous years. For males aged 15-24, the suicide rate has quadrupled and for women in the same age group, it has doubled.

The study produced by the National Bureau of Economic Research reflects only the tip of the iceberg. The study gathers data from mortality files and death certificates, which means that the reported number reflects only the number of successful suicides without the rate of attempted suicides which would expectedly be significantly higher.

The National Library of Medicine makes note of the limitations in the classification of death by suicide. Many suicides are classified as "accidental death" or "undetermined."

There is no way to definitively know how big an issue youth suicide is and the study produced can only reflect the very tip of a problem that runs much deeper.

Causes of teenage suicide

Based on the findings of the study, the National Bureau of Economic Research located two main factors in the seasonal rate of suicide. 1) Bullying experienced in in-school settings is a leading cause of suicide. 2) The study found that increased interaction with the family unit lowered the risk of suicide. Strong social connections can significantly reduce the risk of depression and suicide.

The American organization 'Stop Bullying' estimates that 20% of 12-18-year-olds have been the victim of bullying. They claim that being a victim of bullying can have long-term psychological impacts which predispose the victim to low self-esteem and depression.

In Israel, the Education Ministry is attempting to reduce bullying in schools as a response to increased violence.

As previously reported by The Jerusalem Post, 60% of Israeli students reported increased ostracism from fellow students, and 38% reported recently encountering violence. Significantly, many students reported an increase in bullying since the lockdown ended compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. 



Tags youth Mental Health suicide Depression
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by