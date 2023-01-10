The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Male Israeli university students are getting addicted to video games - study

The aim of the cross-sectional study was to examine the impact of gaming and gaming disorder on the well-being of Israeli male university students and other adults.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 18:04
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)

Many Israeli university and college students, especially males, are addicted to online gaming, according to new research by researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheba.

The aim of the cross-sectional study published in a prominent journal was to examine the impact of gaming and gaming disorder on the well-being of Israeli male university students and other adults.

Gaming disorder – a persistent and recurrent gaming activity associated with a lack of control that may be clinically diagnosed was determined using the Internet Gaming Disorder Scale. Survey participants were recruited from gaming associations, clubs and the gaming community using Facebook.

Interest in video games has increased, with approximately three billion people worldwide playing video games and an industry valued at about $300 billion. Although popular mostly among teenagers and young adults, even older adults over 65 years of age engage in this activity.

High-intensity gaming can cause significant impairments of daily, work and education activities. The American Psychiatric Association has suggested that this condition is a "tentative psychiatric disorder requiring further study," although there has already been evidence that it causes psychological distress, stress, depression and anxiety.

(credit: UNSPLASH) (credit: UNSPLASH)

How are Israeli students getting addicted to online gaming?

A total of 526 males completed the survey (30.9% university students and 69.1% other young adults). The study found that university students were more likely than non-students to suffer from the disorder, with more burnout, less loneliness, the use of more stimulants like Ritalin, a greater consumption of salt- and/or sugar-loaded foods and lower economic well-being. The levels of resilience –the ability to recover from stress – smoking tobacco, drinking alcohol and weight gain was similar in both groups.

Two-thirds of the respondents in a different, smaller study admitted to engaging in weekly gaming behavior, and among those gamers, more than 20% spent at least 10 hours a week on such activity,

The new study was led by BGU emeritus Prof. Richard Isralowitz, the director of the Regional Alcohol and Drug Abuse Research (RADAR) Center. Isralowitz, a former Fulbright Scholar in Singapore, has been senior adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for global health program initiatives.

The research paper was published in The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health under the title “Gaming Disorder and Psycho-Emotional Wellbeing among Male University Students.” The second author of the paper is Shai-li Romem Porat, an undergraduate BA student working at the RADAR Center. This research examined only male gamers because of the small number of female respondents, said Isralowitz, so additional research is needed about female Internet gamers, including their possible exposure to online harassment and sexual degradation.

“Additionally, additional research should be considered to verify the present study’s findings about gamers based on demographic factors and gaming disorder levels,”

Prof. Richard Isralowitz

“Additionally, additional research should be considered to verify the present study’s findings about gamers based on demographic factors and gaming disorder levels,” Isralowitz wrote. “Prevention and treatment intervention measures, including those that can be made available on campus, should be thought about by university administration personnel and student association leaders in consultation with professionals who are experienced in reducing gaming disorder and other harmful behaviors among students.”

The RADAR Center, established in 1996, conducts research, education and training about substance use and received recognition from the US National Institute on Drug Abuse and an award for its “contributions to scientific diplomacy through outstanding efforts in international collaborative research.”



Tags scientific study addiction video games Ben Gurion University Gaming Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by