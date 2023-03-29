The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit

React in an extreme way to swallowing, chewing noises? You may have misophonia

The researchers gave 772 participants a questionnaire as a way for them to understand the intensity and complexity of misophonia while judging the causes of the noise and reactions.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 29, 2023 00:42

Updated: MARCH 29, 2023 00:46
IT’S JUST too loud. (photo credit: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels)
IT’S JUST too loud.
(photo credit: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels)

A new study published in the journal PLOS One has shown that nearly one in five people in the UK suffer from misophonia - an auditory sensitivity or auditory disorder defined as "hatred of noise."

The researchers gave 772 participants a questionnaire according to which they could understand the intensity and complexity of misophonia while judging the causes of the noise and reactions.

What is misophonia?

Misophonia is defined as "hypersensitivity to noises." For example, chewing sounds, sipping a loud drink, swallowing sounds, breathing, coughing, nose blowing and more, when all of these may cause the sufferer of the disorder to feel distressed, increased heart rate, frustration, anger, sadness, disgust and even anxiety.

According to the author of the study, Dr. Jane Gregory from the Department of Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford: "The experience of misophonia sufferers is more than just being annoyed by a certain sound. Misophonia can cause a feeling of helplessness and the sufferer often feels trapped in a situation from which there is no way out."

Man lying in bed with pillow suffering from noise (credit: INGIMAGE)Man lying in bed with pillow suffering from noise (credit: INGIMAGE)

What causes misophonia?

It isn't known what causes misophonia, but researchers assume that it is a combination of several factors such as differences in brain structure, family history, genetics, or other conditions. 

"Often, those with misophonia will feel bad about themselves, especially when they react to sounds and noises made by loved ones," Gregory said. "We need more research to understand what causes misophonia and how we can help people whose symptoms disrupt their daily lives."

Who is affected by misophonia?

Misophonia seriously affected 18.4% of study participants, but only 2.3% thought they had it, while 13.6% had never heard of it before.

"We have shown that natural, everyday sounds coming from others negatively affect the lives of one in five people in the UK," said lead author Dr. Celia Vitoretto, King's College, London.

Misophonia was found to be equally common in men and women and the average age of those suffering from it is around 43 years old. In addition, it turned out that people who do not suffer from misophonia can be bothered by certain noises - but not to the same extent as those who suffer from the disorder.



Tags health scientific study stress research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by