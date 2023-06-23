The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mental Health

‘Cluttering' speech disorder often linked to emotional, psychiatric issues

Researchers discovered a strong association between cluttering and issues with mental wellbeing.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 14:04
A speech bubble on a stack of notes. (Illustrative) (photo credit: DS stories/Pexels)
A speech bubble on a stack of notes. (Illustrative)
(photo credit: DS stories/Pexels)

Cluttering is a little-known and misunderstood speech disorder in which a person's speech can be excessively fast, jerky or both. Often, people who clutter seem to run their words or sentences together and may use more fillers, hesitations and revisions in their speech than “normal” speakers. It has nothing to do with stuttering.

Although it has so far been inadequately researched, preliminary studies have estimated that between 1.1% to 1.2% of school-age children suffer from it. They are typically diagnosed or start treatment for cluttering only around age eight or later. Data on the prevalence of cluttering prevalence in the general population are scarce, as well as its association with psychological well-being factors such as anxiety and depressive symptoms.

A team at Ariel University led by communication disorders Prof. Michal Icht has just published an innovative study on cluttering that reveals intriguing correlations between cluttering and mental wellbeing. This means that the disorder impacts the psychological health of affected people.

The study in the International Journal of Language and Communication was entitled “There is more to cluttering than meets the eye: The prevalence of cluttering and association with psychological well-being indices in an undergraduate sample.” 

Communication disorders Prof. Michal Icht (credit: ARIEL UNIVERSITY)Communication disorders Prof. Michal Icht (credit: ARIEL UNIVERSITY)

New findings could lead to more holistic care of those with 'cluttering' speech

Icht and her team said it could lead to a more comprehensive understanding of the disorder and underlines the importance of holistic care that also identifies and treats psychological and social aspects of wellbeing. They analyzed data from 1,582 university students among whom almost 23% identified themselves as having experienced cluttering.

They discovered a strong association between cluttering and higher degrees of psychosomatic symptoms, depressive symptoms, stress, reduced self-esteem and subjective happiness.

“Our findings highlight an urgent need to amplify public cognizance of cluttering, its diagnosis, and the requisite treatments,” Icht said. “The deep connection between cluttering and mental distress demands that speech-language pathologists integrate well-being or mental health screening tools as part of their evaluation strategy. Each treatment plan should be custom-tailored to the unique struggles of the client, factoring in both speech characteristics as well as psychological and social aspects of well-being.”



Tags scientific study Mental Health Psychology research Communication
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by