The puzzle before you is designed for those with a keen focus. The image displays an incorrect exercise.

Your task: correct the error using just one matchstick. Can you crack it?

Take a look at the exercise in front of you, featuring 19 matchsticks. Your mission is simple: Shift a single matchstick to create the correct exercise. If you're stumped, find the solution at the bottom of this article.

Didn't manage to solve it?

No worries, it's all in good fun.

The answer is before you:

Credit: Adobe Stock