Test your intelligence with this challenging match puzzle

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 07:10
(photo credit: Adobe stock)
The puzzle presented here is designed for individuals with exceptional concentration skills. The image displays an incorrect mathematical exercise. Your task is to rectify the error by rearranging two matches.

Can you crack it?

Take a close look at the puzzle in front of you, which consists of 23 matches: 9+6=13. Your objective is to move two matches and rearrange them to create the correct equation. If you can't figure it out, the solution is provided at the end of this article.

Did you manage to solve it?

Don't worry if you couldn't.

The answer is right here in front of you.

Credit: Adobe stock
