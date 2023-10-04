Can you solve this 19-matchstick puzzle? Find the solution here

The riddle presented here demands a high level of concentration. The image displays an incorrect exercise. Your task is to rectify the mistake by moving just one matchstick.

Can you solve it?

Take a look at the exercise before you, comprised of 19 matchsticks. Your goal is to relocate a single matchstick to make the exercise correct. If you're stumped, find the answer at the end of this article.

Didn't succeed? No worries.

The solution awaits you.

Focus on the number 5 on the left. Your task is to move the upper vertical matchstick from the left side to the right side, transforming it into the number 3.