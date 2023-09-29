Brain challenge: Solve this equation by moving just one match

Are you ready for a brain-teaser that will put your concentration to the test?

In this popular TikTok challenge, an image presents an incorrect equation that needs fixing using only one match. Your task is to move a single match and transform the incorrect equation into the correct one.

Can you crack the puzzle?

Here's the equation: 10+10=8.

By manipulating one match, you need to change one of the digits to arrive at the right solution. Keep your focus as the answer awaits your discovery.

So, did you manage to solve it?

If not, don't worry. Let's reveal the correct answer.

The solution is right here in front of you.