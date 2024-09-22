Therapist explains how to use humor to fight Iran's psychological warfare

"The human race has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter." – Mark Twain

Since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran, Israelis have been bombarded with threats, warning of a powerful response.

At the time of this writing, the threatened Iranian attack against Israel still has not occurred (though a Houthi missile did stray into central Israel’s airspace this past week). Our enemies know us well and resort to psychological warfare, expecting that its impact will hurt us almost as much as bullets and rockets.

In the August 9 issue of The Jerusalem Post, columnist Yaakov Katz wrote: “Ironically, Iran’s strategy of suspense has inflicted considerable harm without firing a single shot. Millions of Israelis live in a heightened state of anxiety, caught in a relentless cycle of ‘Will they or won’t they?’ that amplifies an unbearable tension.” Certainly, those worries about what will happen are real and scary. It’s the “not knowing” that makes people think of the worst, what psychologists term “catastrophic thinking.”

Obviously, we do not know what will happen or how the war will play out. Nor do we know the actual fate of the remaining hostages, especially after the recent tragic, horrific execution of six hostages. How many more will be murdered? How many are still alive? What conditions are the remaining hostages living in? Hostage protest in Tel Aviv. August 17 2024. (credit: DANOR AHARON)

Denying Israel’s request to a have the Red Cross visit the hostages and see how they are being treated is another example of how Hamas, Iran’s proxy, uses psychological warfare. But Hamas is a murderous terror organization whose goal is to sow fear in the hearts and minds of every Israeli.

Relaxation techniques amid psychological warfare

IN THE PAST, I have written about the use of relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness, exercise, maintaining or changing routine, playing with children or grandchildren, or even having a little wine with dinner.

It is also important to limit exposure to media to prevent vicarious traumatization; after all, the news cycle is quick and today’s headlines are often inaccurate. Getting together with friends is essential. Reaching out to a friend you have not been in touch with lately is also helpful to both parties. For many, prayer and learning Torah are powerful coping mechanisms.

Not too long ago, I wrote about using humor as a tool against wartime stress. Of course, war and not knowing what the next days will bring are no laughing matter. However, it has been proven that humor and doing things that make us smile enhance our general well-being and promote both physical and psychological health during times of crisis. Now, more than ever, we need some laugher in our lives to help offset all of the pain and worry that we are experiencing.

Norman Cousins explained in his book, Anatomy of an Illness (1979), why laughter is one of nature’s true wonders. Many years ago, Cousins was diagnosed with a terminal disease and his physicians told him that he had only a short time to live. Cousins, a believer in holistic medicine, decided to do whatever he could to lift his spirits and hopefully strengthen his immune system enough to beat his illness. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He got ahold of all the humorous books and comedies he could find. After reading the books and watching the movies, lo and behold, his illness disappeared.

His physicians were amazed. To this day, many residency-training programs in medicine require their students to read Cousin’s book to grasp the significance of our emotional states in countering disease.

Sometime later, the trend of using humor therapeutically was successfully portrayed in the movie Patch Adams, starring the late Robin Williams. The film is based on the true story of a physician who decided to humanize medicine and incorporate humor and laughter into the therapeutic care of his patients. It works.

HELPING PEOPLE look at the lighter side of things during tough times is, in fact, a very powerful gift you can give your overall health.

Just as our physical immune system protects us from toxins in our environment, our psychological immune system protects us from the toxins generated from the psychological stressors we experience. While the physical immune system produces antibodies to help protect us from biochemical toxins, the psychological immune system produces neurochemicals to help protect us from psychological toxins.

Humor strengthens both our physical and psychological immune systems, reduces the production of stress hormones, aids in combating emotional distress, and improves a person’s attitude. In challenging times, humor helps to sustain the psychological immune system by altering how we feel, think, and behave.

Terror groups aim to stop Israelis from functioning properly or enjoying life. Fear is truly an evil psychological weapon.

Let’s fight back. Don’t let fear get the upper hand. Laughter can help you cope.

We may not have control over what Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, et al decide to do – but we can control what we expose ourselves to and the things that will help us feel better during these very difficult days. Choosing to keep our spirit positive, hopeful, and happy each day is a powerful weapon against the forces of evil. Mark Twain really did say it best.

As for me, I am going to continue to watch Seinfeld reruns – they make me laugh!

The writer is a cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist treating adults, children, and couples in Ra’anana and his Jerusalem clinic. drmikegropper@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/drmikegropper