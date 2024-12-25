How much room do growth and unity take up in our consciousness?

What was Joseph’s first statement to Pharaoh? Remember: Joseph was incarcerated for 12 years in an Egyptian jail when suddenly he was taken out of his cell and brought to the palace to interpret Pharaoh’s dreams.

Since we would expect that Joseph would try to dazzle the king with his brilliance, it’s astonishing to hear the first words that come out of his mouth: “Not I! God will bring an answer [that will bring] peace to the Pharaoh,” that is to say, it’s not me—it’s God. I am only the medium, the messenger. Joseph expresses his faith in a simple and straightforward way. He then succeeds in interpreting Pharaoh’s dreams and is ultimately chosen to oversee the entire Egyptian economy.

Joseph’s approach reflects the Jewish worldview: He teaches us to make an effort and strive for success in all areas of our lives. But, at the same time, we need to keep in mind who is the ultimate source of our success, who provides us with the tools to succeed, and whom we are representing in this world.

In the end, it was the man who said, “Not I!” whom the king of Egypt could not do without.

Who’s telling you the story?

I heard a profound statement this week: “Even the story of the Exodus from Egypt can be told by Pharaoh, not Moses.” In other words, the question in life is: Who is telling you the story? Who interprets reality for you, explains the bigger picture, and provides the vision of where we are headed and why? Joseph recognized by his brothers, by Léon Pierre Urbain Bourgeois, 1863 oil on canvas, at the Musée Municipal Frédéric Blandin, Nevers (credit: Léon Pierre Urbain Bourgeois/Wikimedia)

Last week, a series of positive, constructive events was highlighted in this space, generating an unusual number of responses. People were eager to share more such stories and to hear about them as well. The following is another collection of recent events that have taken place in Israel. Ask yourself: Have you heard about them? How much room do growth and unity take up in our consciousness?

A new settlement near Arad: Mitzpeh Yehonatan

A new settlement was established in the Negev last week, just two kilometers north of the city of Arad, by a group of 20 young families with dozens of children. This initiative, supported by Arad’s mayor, Yair Maayan, and the Hashomer Hachadash organization, overcame many obstacles and acted swiftly to create something meaningful on the ground.

This area, the Arad Valley, has been known as a hotspot for thieves. One of the new residents wrote to me: “Even before all the inquiries and committees, the events of October 7 teach us to take responsibility. We want to protect the Negev’s land and create a different security reality.”

But this isn’t just about security. The settlement will also focus on agriculture, and the local education system is already benefiting: over 50 children have been enrolled in Arad’s schools, reversing its negative migration trend. It’s not just about 20 families—this is a revival of the ethos of settlement across the country, showing others the way.

The story behind the name "Mitzpeh Yehonatan" is deeply moving: The training base of the Nahal Brigade is nearby, and the brigade commander, Yehonatan Steinberg, met with the project initiators just before Rosh Hashanah 5784. He was enthusiastic about the initiative. On Simchat Torah, he fell in battle while saving lives. The new settlement honors his name.

Remarkable resilience

In Kibbutz Be’eri, for the first time since the horrific massacre of October 7, a Bar Mitzvah was held for Adam Biton in an emotional ceremony. Adam’s grandfather lost his sister during the attack, and Adam himself endured 16 hours in a reinforced shelter with his family. This week, he returned to Be’eri and was called up to the Torah in the kibbutz’s synagogue. Mazal tov, Adam.

Agriculture, too, reflects this spirit of resilience. For the first time, a new variety of barley for Israeli whiskey was sown in the fields of Be’eri, which had recently been a battlefield. Chaim Yellin described the significance: “It’s the first time we’re sowing barley locally and not relying on imports. Everything is new: the land, the varieties, and the water. There’s excitement and hope, activity that momentarily overshadows the pain, connecting people to the land. May we soon be able to make a toast together with the freed captives.”

Meanwhile, in Kibbutz Nir Oz, a symbolic farewell and demolition ceremony marked the beginning of reconstruction. "The Blue Garden," a prominent community building, was taken down in a bittersweet event to pave the way for a new beginning. With most of the kibbutz’s homes damaged and a quarter of its population murdered or kidnapped, rebuilding begins with destruction. The invitation to the event read: “This is a moment of strength for a community rising to rebuild from the ruins.” It ended with a phrase that has guided the Gaza envelope communities for years: “Not weary travelers, but pathfinders.”

The spirit among hostage families

These are incredibly tense days, requiring strength and resilience in the face of rumors, fake news, and the enemy’s attempts to sow discord.

More than 200 women gathered in Kiryat Bialik last week to mark the 22nd birthday of hostage Matan Angrest. His mother, Anat, shared how the Jewish people’s support gives her strength as she launched the “Good Deeds for Matan” initiative in partnership with the local Chabad House. Participants are encouraged to visit the website and choose a positive act or mitzvah in his honor. “This, too, is a form of protest,” one attendee said at the end of the evening.

In Petah Tikva, the Gilboa family will hold a ceremony for the installation of a new Torah scroll in honor of their kidnapped daughter, Daniela. Her mother, Orly, excitedly shared the invitation. The event will begin at their home and proceed to a nearby synagogue, uniting all sectors of the community. It will conclude with a festive Chanukah candle-lighting ceremony in the hope that light will soon overcome the darkness.

Last, Shabbat was declared “Shabbat for the Hostages.” Community Shabbat gatherings took place in city streets, the names of the hostages were mentioned in prayers, and everyone was encouraged to add light and goodness on their behalf.

These are just a few examples of events that are nearly unknown to the media but which are incredibly powerful and significant. May we know how to tell the story properly.

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin, Janine Muller Sherr

