Alarming amount of soldiers suffer from mental health issues after 500 days of war

After five hundred hundred days have passed since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, updated data from the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department and the IDF, obtained by Maariv, reveal the heavy toll the war has taken on soldiers, reservists, and security forces.

Since the war began, 846 soldiers and security personnel have been killed, and 15,000 have been wounded — 8,600 with physical wounds and 7,500 grappling with psychological trauma, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and adjustment disorders. Of the casualties, 7% are women and 93% are men.

Reservists account for 66% of the wounded, while 17% are active-duty soldiers, and 10% are police officers who fought in the conflict. Over half of the casualties (51%) are aged 18-29, with 30% between 30 and 39.

One striking statistic underscores the war’s intensity: 1,500 soldiers have been wounded twice and returned to battle despite their injuries. Some were physically wounded early in the fighting, treated, and then returned to the front lines, only to be wounded again. Others, suffering from psychological trauma, chose to rejoin the fight, enduring further emotional distress.

Looming mental health crisis

Family and friends of Israeli soldier St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Zvika Lavi mourn at his funeral at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on December 12, 2023, Lavi succumbed to his wounds last night after being wounded fighting in the Gaza Strip. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A recent State Comptroller’s report, published last week, warns of a looming national mental health crisis.

The report states that the government “has not done enough to address the anticipated mental health challenges,” estimating that “no fewer than 3 million Israelis may develop symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD as a result of the war.”

The report cautions that Israel is unprepared to handle the growing need for psychological care, with the current system already burdened by long waiting lists for treatment.

While physically wounded soldiers face prolonged rehabilitation involving surgeries and physiotherapy, those with psychological trauma face equally daunting recovery paths.

Mental health experts predict a sharp rise in war-related psychological cases in the coming years, posing significant challenges to Israel’s healthcare and welfare systems.