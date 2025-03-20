Veterans returning from war face mental health crisis, Derech Ami steps up to help

In the wake of extended reserve duty in Gaza and the northern front, many Israeli soldiers are returning home with deep psychological wounds. While physical injuries are visible and treated, the emotional and mental scars often go unnoticed, leaving these soldiers to struggle in silence.

The impact of trauma reaches beyond the individual, influencing their families, relationships, workplaces, and ultimately, Israeli society as a whole. Recognizing the urgent need for assistance, Derech Ami, an organization committed to strengthening Jewish identity and community values, has initiated a specialized support program for these returning reservists.

An urgent need for immediate action

"This is a need that comes directly from the field," says Rabbi Kobi Wolk, a veteran of an elite unit and a leading advocate for the program. "We are seeing soldiers coming back from long reserve duty in Gaza and the north, struggling to cope with what they’ve been through. These are people who have given everything for Israel’s security, yet they remain invisible when it comes to dealing with their trauma."

Many returning soldiers, some of the most dedicated individuals in Israeli society, find themselves at a crossroads. "They are ‘salt of the earth’—an incredible group of people who volunteer, donate, and contribute to Israel’s economy," Rabbi Wolk explains. "And yet, when they return home, they are left to deal with the trauma on their own."

If left untreated, trauma can lead to severe emotional distress, strained relationships, financial instability, and long-term psychological consequences. "This treatment is acute and must be immediate," Rabbi Wolk emphasizes. "If we don't act now, they will fall through the cracks."

A solution in the making

In response to this urgent need, Derech Ami has established an educational and psychological support program for discharged combat soldiers, including those experiencing PTSD due to their military service—even if they were not in combat units. The program is designed to equip participants with tools for emotional resilience, financial support, and a structured environment to help them reintegrate into daily life.

Founded in memory of Lt. Col. Emmanuel Moreno, Derech Ami has long committed itself to fostering Jewish identity and strengthening Israeli society. The organization operates 15 student centers across Israeli universities and offers leadership programs and scholarships to over 1,300 students annually. With this new initiative, Derech Ami is expanding its mission to include mental health support for returning veterans, ensuring they do not have to choose between their education, their recovery, and their future.

The program has already assisted approximately 80 returning soldiers. It includes weekly sessions lasting 4.5 hours, featuring empowering content and emotional resilience training. The structured sessions help veterans process their experiences within a supportive community setting. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Additionally, each participant receives a scholarship of 5,000 NIS, alleviating the financial burdens that arise after months of military service. The program’s professional support team, consisting of social workers, psychologists, and trauma specialists, provides guidance and directs participants to additional resources as needed.

Facilitators undergo specialized trauma training every two months to ensure the program remains effective and impactful. "Their trauma doesn't just affect them," Rabbi Wolk adds. "It ripples outward—to their families, their partners, their workplaces. Ultimately, this is a crisis that affects all of Israeli society."

The total cost for each soldier in the program is 7,000 NIS, which covers recruitment, personal support, therapy workshops, scholarships, instructor and lecturer fees, events, communication, and more. The overall budget for 100 participants is 700,000 NIS.

Call for support: A collective responsibility

Launching this initiative is not the result of long-term planning—it is a direct response to an acute crisis. These returning soldiers need help now, and Derech Ami is uniquely positioned to provide the necessary resources and guidance.

Support for this program will make a tangible difference in the lives of these veterans. It will prevent them from facing their struggles alone and ensure they have the emotional and financial stability needed to reintegrate into society.

This article was written in collaboration with Derech Ami. Donations to the Derech Ami Support Program will directly contribute to Israel's heroes' mental and emotional healing. No veteran should have to fight their battles alone.