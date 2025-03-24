Hila Hadas and Israel’s mental health crisis: A system under strain but fighting for change

For Dr. Hila Hadas, mental health advocacy is more than just a career—it’s a mission. As the CEO of Enosh, the Israeli Mental Health Association, she has spent 18 years reshaping mental health services in Israel, shifting the focus from hospital-based care to community-centered support. But as Israel faces an unprecedented mental health crisis following the war, the system she has worked tirelessly to improve is now at risk of collapsing under the weight of soaring demand.

“The crisis is only beginning, and the state is unprepared,” warns Hadas.

Since October 7, Israel has seen a 106% surge in demand for mental health treatment, a 30% rise in crisis hotline calls, and hundreds of individuals waiting for rehabilitation services. From families of hostages and Nova festival survivors to evacuated communities and IDF soldiers, the war has left a deep psychological toll, stretching an already fragile system to its limits.

Hadas’s journey into mental health advocacy was not a conventional one. With a background in biology and a PhD in the field, she initially had no formal training in mental health when she joined Enosh in 2006. But what she lacked in clinical experience, she made up for with a sharp understanding of policy, a talent for capacity-building, and an ability to listen—a skill she considers essential for driving real change.

“When I entered this field, I realized how little awareness there was about mental health in Israeli society,” Hadas recalls. “I saw an opportunity to make a difference, to ensure that people don’t have to suffer in silence.” A group at Enosh, the Israeli Mental Health Association. (credit: ENOSH)

Enosh, founded 48 years ago, was built on the principle that mental health support should not be confined to hospitals. Over time, it has grown into a robust organization serving 16,000 clients with a 1,200-strong workforce, providing rehabilitation, social support, and alternative treatment methods that allow individuals to maintain independence.

Hadas has been at the forefront of Israel’s mental health revolution—a shift from long-term hospitalization to community-based support. This change was accelerated by a landmark law that granted individuals with psychosocial disabilities the right to integrated care, enabling many to rebuild their lives outside of psychiatric institutions.

“There’s a growing understanding that hospitalization should be a last resort,” Hadas explains. “By focusing on early intervention and community support, we can prevent crises before they become severe.”

This approach has not only improved outcomes but has also reduced hospitalization durations and severity, offering individuals greater dignity and a chance at normalcy.

But as Israel's mental health landscape evolved, so did the challenges. Substance abuse and addiction are on the rise, particularly among younger individuals, and complex PTSD cases—especially among women—are becoming more common.

"We have to be agile, constantly adapting our services to meet the changing needs of Israelis," says Hadas.

“We have to be agile, constantly adapting our services to meet the changing needs of Israelis,” says Hadas.

War, trauma, and a system at a breaking point

The outbreak of the war following the October 7 massacre has placed an extraordinary strain on Israel’s mental health services. Overnight, the demand for support skyrocketed, with thousands of Israelis struggling with PTSD, grief, and the psychological scars of prolonged uncertainty.

Enosh quickly mobilized following the attack, launching emergency support centers, hotlines, and crisis interventions to assist survivors, evacuees, and families of the missing.

But the response has exposed deep cracks in the system. Severe workforce shortages, limited psychiatric resources, and long wait times—all problems that existed before—are now exacerbated. According to Hadas, Israel’s mental health infrastructure was already at a low point when the war began, and if urgent steps aren’t taken, the system may collapse altogether.

“The State Comptroller’s report highlighted the shortage of professionals, and now we’re seeing the consequences firsthand,” she warns. “We need immediate investment in mental health services, both in manpower and infrastructure, to meet this growing crisis.”

Breaking the Stigma: The Importance of Early Intervention

One of the most critical lessons from Hadas’s work is that mental health support should not start at the point of crisis. Early intervention, she argues, is key to preventing long-term psychological distress.

“People often wait too long to seek help—out of fear, stigma, or simply because they don’t know where to turn,” she says. “But the earlier we intervene, the better the outcomes.”

Hadas believes that the responsibility for mental health extends beyond therapists and psychiatrists. Employers, educators, and community leaders must play a role in identifying individuals who may be struggling and ensuring they get the support they need.

“This is not just about individuals—it’s about society as a whole. A community that fosters mental health awareness and support systems is a stronger, more resilient community.” Mental health support is possible with Enosh. (credit: ENOSH)

As Israel grapples with the psychological aftermath of war, Hadas’s message is clear: mental health cannot remain an afterthought. The government must prioritize funding, expand services, and invest in long-term solutions. And at an individual level, Israelis must continue to support one another—because in times of crisis, collective resilience is the only way forward.

“The phrase Am Yisrael Chai—‘The People of Israel Live’—isn’t just about survival,” Hadas says. “It’s about ensuring that we don’t just endure hardships but emerge stronger, together.”

Her fight is far from over, but if there’s one thing that defines Hadas, it’s her unwavering belief in change. And as the crisis deepens, one thing is certain—she isn’t backing down.