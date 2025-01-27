Holocaust survivor insights show how hostages endure Hamas captivity

The return of Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev after 478 days in Hamas captivity has captivated Israel and raised important questions. How did they maintain mental strength, resilience, and hope in the face of such prolonged adversity? Much of the answer lies in the insights of Viktor Frankl, outlined in his seminal work, Man’s Search for Meaning.

Frankl, a Holocaust survivor, explored how the pursuit of meaning enables individuals to endure even the most unbearable conditions.

Frankl argued that finding purpose in suffering transforms it into a source of strength. This perspective may have helped the hostages frame their ordeal as a challenge rather than an unending despair.

Viewing their suffering as a stepping stone to freedom likely provided the mental fortitude to face their pain and persevere.

Small, routine actions can instill a sense of meaning in otherwise chaotic situations. For these women, maintaining habits, imagining life beyond captivity, or even limited interaction with guards may have provided crucial psychological stability. Such small acts restore a semblance of control and help build resilience.

Frankl’s observations also underscore the importance of clear goals. For the hostages, returning home to their families and regaining their freedom may have served as a deeply motivating purpose. Visualizing reunions with loved ones or imagining life after captivity likely strengthened their determination to endure.

Inner control amid external chaos

Even under the harshest conditions, Frankl emphasized that individuals retain the freedom to choose their attitude toward their circumstances. For these women, internal strength may have been bolstered by focusing on what they could control. Acts such as prayer, meaningful conversations, or even maintaining a positive mindset could have sustained their sense of agency.

Faith and hope also play a central role in surviving prolonged hardship. According to Frankl, individuals who believe in the possibility of a brighter future are better equipped to cope with adversity. For the hostages, hope may have been rooted in the knowledge that Israel and their families were tirelessly advocating for their release.

Support in solidarity

Reports suggest the hostages were held together, which likely allowed them to provide mutual emotional support. Even limited communication can ease feelings of isolation and foster a sense of solidarity. Shared moments of humor or heartfelt exchanges may have anchored their hope and sustained their spirits.

Although conditions of their captivity were difficult, limited allowances—such as listening to the radio or writing—may have helped them maintain psychological equilibrium. Hearing about Israel's relentless efforts to secure their release or the advocacy of their families could have reinforced their hope and resolve.

The resilience of the human spirit

“Prolonged captivity is an immense psychological challenge,” says medical psychologist Efi Gil. “It forces individuals to navigate absolute uncertainty and dependence on their captors. Yet, even in such dire circumstances, the human psyche adapts, finding meaning and hope.”

The return of Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev highlights the extraordinary strength of the human spirit. “People can endure severe hardships by finding meaning, sustaining hope, and drawing on immense mental reserves,” Gil concludes. “Even in the bleakest situations, the mind can preserve its humanity, enabling survival through crises.”