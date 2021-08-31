9 low-carb vegetables that are well worth adding to the menu

Anyone who has been on a diet in their life is familiar with the phrase "you can eat veggies without limits,” and indeed vegetables are perhaps the perfect healthy and dietary food: low-calorie yet rich in vitamins, minerals and other important nutrients.

Also, many veggies are low-carb and rich in fiber, so they’re ideal for a low-carb diet.

The definition of a low carb diet varies greatly. It starts with less than 150 grams of carbs a day, and some of them go down to 20 grams a day. There are a number of vegetables like potatoes or beets, which are full of carbs and less recommended in various diets. Whether you’re on a low-carb diet or not, eating more vegetables is always a great idea.

Here are some really low-carb vegetables you should include in your diet.

Red Pepper

Red peppers contain antioxidants called carotenoids that may reduce inflammation, reduce the risk of cancer and protect cholesterol and fats from oxidation.

One cup (149 grams) of chopped red pepper contains 9 grams of carbohydrates, and 3 grams of dietary fiber.

Pepper provides 93% of your daily requirement of vitamin A and three times the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, vitamins which are often missing in low-carb diets.

Spinach

Spinach is full of vitamins as well as potassium and iron, which are very important for maintaining blood cells and regulating blood pressure. One cup (30 grams) of spinach provides 56% of the amount of vitamin A we need per day, and your daily need for vitamin K.

Also, it’s an excellent source for numerous vitamins and minerals.

One cup of cooked spinach (180 grams) provides 10 times the recommended daily intake of vitamin K. Spinach is also low in carbs, but the carbohydrates become more concentrated as the leaves are cooked and lose water. For example, a cup of cooked spinach contains 7 grams of carbohydrates with 4 grams of dietary fiber, while a cup of raw spinach contains a gram of carbohydrates with almost 1 gram of dietary fiber.

Broccoli

Broccoli, a proud member of the cruciferous family that includes cauliflower and kale, has been defined for years as "superfood.” Studies show that broccoli may reduce insulin resistance in patients with Type II diabetes. It’s also considered effective in protecting against several cancers, including prostate cancer.

One cup (91 grams) of raw broccoli contains 6 grams of carbs and 2 grams of dietary fiber. A cup of broccoli also provides 116% of your daily vitamin K needs, 135% of vitamin C and a good amount of folic acid (crucial for pregnant women), manganese and potassium. In addition, broccoli is enriched with calcium that the body easily absorbs (unlike milk for many people).

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are particularly low in carbohydrates: One serving (70 grams) of white raw mushrooms contains only 2 grams of carbs, and one gram of dietary fiber. In addition, a serving of uncooked mushrooms contains only 20 calories, has zero percent fat and very little sodium. In stews they are known as an ingredient that evokes satiety as much as meat.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes have a number of impressive health benefits. Similar to avocados, they are technically considered fruits, but are usually consumed as vegetables. Tomatoes are low in carbs and easy to digest.

One cup (149 grams) of cherry tomatoes contains 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of dietary fiber. Tomatoes are a good source of vitamins A, C and K. They’re rich in potassium, which can help reduce blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke. Their high lycopene content may help prevent certain cancers.

Zucchini (Credit: Ingimage)

Zucchini

Zucchini is a popular and common vegetable that doesn’t get enough credit because on its own it’s rather bland. Yet it has many health benefits: one cup (124 grams) of raw zucchini contains 4 grams of carbs and one gram of dietary fiber. Zucchini are also a good source of vitamin C.

Lettuce

Everyone who goes on a diet knows it, maybe too well, but lettuce is not just a diet food that is added to a salad, but a leafy vegetable that contributes to several other health elements in the body.

One large lettuce leaf contains 1 gram of carbohydrate, and half a gram of dietary fiber.

Lettuce has proven benefits in reducing the risks of various chronic diseases and is also an excellent source of vitamin A - one cup of lettuce contains 81% of the recommended daily intake of it, in addition to some B vitamins and a fair amount of vitamin K and C. In addition it contains folic acid and beta carotene, both powerful antioxidants

Cucumber

Cucumber is a low-carb and very refreshing vegetable.

One cup (104 grams) of chopped cucumber contains 4 grams of carbs with less than 1 gram of dietary fiber. Although cucumbers are not high in vitamins or minerals, they contain a compound called cucurbitacin E, which can have a beneficial effect on health.

The most prominent nutrient in cucumbers is vitamin K, which plays a vital role in maintaining bone health.

In addition, cucumbers contain dozens of types of antioxidants, which contribute to a healthy heart and circulation system.

Eggplant dish (Credit: Ingimage)

Eggplant

A serving of one cup (99 grams) of chopped and cooked eggplant contains 8 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of dietary fiber.

Although eggplant doesn’t have many vitamins or minerals, animal studies suggest that eggplant may help lower (LDL-bad) cholesterol and also help improve other heart health markers. It also contains an antioxidant, nasunin, in the purple pigment of the skin, which can help protect the brain.