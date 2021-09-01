The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Are cereals considered a nutritious meal for starting the day?

Most of us look for the quickest meal to prepare and eat right before we begin our busy days. So is breakfast cereal a healthy breakfast or is it better to go for an omelet?

By Adina Becker, Dietician/Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 18:00
Cereal (photo credit: Wikicommons)
Cereal
(photo credit: Wikicommons)
Between waking up in the morning, getting the kids ready for school and us for work, we don’t have much time left to make an effort for breakfast
This is why many choose fast breakfasts while others simply skip breakfast entirely. One of the most popular breakfasts (and even dinners) for kids and teens is a bowl of cereal, but is it really a nutritious meal that will satiate us for a few hours?
To test this, we use a measure called the glycemic index, which measures how fast carbohydrates raise blood sugar levels compared to bread. As we choose foods with a lower glycemic index we will avoid rapid absorption of sugar into the blood, which will affect our level and duration of satiety
The glycemic index is affected by various factors such as the composition of the meal, the duration of cooking and the texture of the food. Most important as a strategy is to combine carbohydrate foods with foods rich in fat or fiber. Fat and fiber will slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and moderate the rise in blood sugar. Nuts, for example, are a high-fat, high-fiber food, and if we combine them when we eat fruit or cereal, it will help us regulate blood sugar.  
So which foods will raise our blood sugar at a pace that will make us want more of them?
Corn flakes
The most popular brand is corn flakes. It can be bought plain, sugar-coated or in versions with honey and nuts. The main ingredient is ground corn, which has a higher glycemic index than whole grain alternatives. When you grind the corn, you remove its hard outer layer that contains fiber, leaving behind a starchy product with little nutritional value and lots of carbohydrates that are digested quickly.
Semolina
The instant type of semolina porridge, which is quick to prepare, has a high glycemic index. The mushy texture accelerates the rate of sugar being absorbed into the blood. The addition of cream or butter (about a teaspoon) will improve the glycemic index and moderate the rate of sugar absorption into the blood. Semolina porridge provides 11 milligrams of iron per serving, which is a considerable amount of this important vitamin; red blood cells use this mineral to carry oxygen to the whole body.
Granola
Granola has oat flakes and other ingredients, like dried fruits, seeds and nuts. Granola contains dietary fiber and therefore its glycemic index is lower than that of cornflakes.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is made from raw oats. Instant oatmeal has a glycemic load twice that of regular oatmeal. Be sure to avoid pre-sweetened varieties. Oatmeal is a rich source of dietary fiber. Combining nuts or almonds will lower its glycemic index.
Cereals based on wheat bran
Wheat bran grains have a low glycemic index relative to other grains. Wheat bran is also rich in thiamine, iron, zinc and magnesium. Also, there are fortified bran products which are good sources of vitamin B12 and folic acid.
In general it can be said that breakfast cereals have a significant effect on blood sugar levels. This effect is different for each person and especially the composition of the foods in the meal can change how the body manages digestion and absorption in relation to the consumption of carbohydrates. 
Diabetics who find it important to manage their sugar balance can use a continuous sugar meter without punctures to study the effect of various foods on blood sugar levels.
Also, there are many more options for a healthy breakfast such as a salad seasoned with olive oil, cheese and egg. 
An egg contains less than 1 gram of carbohydrate, so it has little effect on blood sugar. In addition, the fiber in vegetables and the addition of fat (olive oil) will moderate the absorption of sugar into the blood if you combine it with a slice of bread.  
And now, the challenge: Try to check what happens to your satiety and sugar levels without bread or with low-carb bread.


