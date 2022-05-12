The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Is your child vegetarian? Here is everything you need to know

Children who want to give up animal products need to be carefully monitored. New research shows that such a diet may lead to being underweight.

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 12, 2022 10:25
Vegetables are seen in vegetarian restaurant "Green Cuisine" in Minsk, Belarus February 1, 2018 (photo credit: VASILY FEDOSENKO / REUTERS)
Vegetables are seen in vegetarian restaurant "Green Cuisine" in Minsk, Belarus February 1, 2018
(photo credit: VASILY FEDOSENKO / REUTERS)

What to do if your kids want to be vegetarians? A new study suggests some factors to consider before making the switch, with findings showing that children who ate a vegetarian diet vs. those who ate a carnivorous diet showed similar spouts of growth, height and nutritional measures. However, vegetarian children were more likely to be underweight.

"Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen the growing popularity of plant-based diets and a changing food environment with more access to plant-based alternatives, yet we haven’t seen research on the nutritional outcomes of children following vegetarian diets in Canada," said Dr. Jonathan Maguire, the lead author of a recently published study in the journal Pediatrics and conducted at St. Michael's Hospital of the Unity Health network in Toronto.

The authors used data from nearly 9,000 children aged from six months to eight years old who participated in a follow-up group between 2008 and 2019. Their parents kept track of what the children ate and gave this information to the researchers. Whether the children were vegetarian, vegan or non-vegetarian was also noted. 

Study assistants measured participants' body mass index, weight, height, cholesterol levels, triglycerides, vitamin D levels, and serum ferritin levels several times throughout the study to note any changes.

Ferritin is a cellular protein that stores and allows the body to use iron when needed, so a ferritin test indirectly measures iron levels in the blood.

Illustrative image of children eating vegetables. (credit: ZAKI AHMED/PIXABAY ) Illustrative image of children eating vegetables. (credit: ZAKI AHMED/PIXABAY )

When the study began, 248 children (including 25 vegans) were vegetarian. As the study progressed, that number grew to 586. The state of the children was tracked for approximately the next three years. The researchers found that there were no significant differences between non-vegetarian children in terms of standard BMI, height, serum ferritin levels and vitamin D. However, vegetarian children were almost twice as likely to be underweight than non-vegetarian kids.

Being underweight can be a sign of malnutrition and can indicate that a person's diet is insufficient to support proper growth, the study notes. Specific details about dietary intake or quality, and physical activity — like sports which can affect growth and nutrition — weren't available to the authors.

Studies with longer follow-up periods and information on the reasons for being vegetarian, such as socioeconomic status, will also be helpful in understanding the links between child development and vegetarianism, the authors said.

The study's findings emphasize the "need for careful nutritional planning for underweight children when considering vegetarian diets, and in general regardless of the diet chosen," said Maguire.

He added that a vegetarian diet can be a healthy choice for all kids — the key is to make sure that it is well designed. A certified nutritionist can help monitor growth and make sure they eat enough nutritious food to meet their nutritional needs and ensure that they properly develop cognitively and physically.



Tags children vegetarian Nutrition Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by