The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Berberine: The dietary weight loss supplement dubbed 'Natural Ozempic'

Berberine has been used for centuries in Chinese and Indian medicine, but can it really help with weight loss?

By YIFAT ABECASIS/WALLA!
Published: JULY 4, 2023 14:25
Berberine (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Berberine (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

We all know a friend or relative who recently lost weight, and who said they did so easily. 

Recently, weight-loss injections have entered the market. These were originally meant to treat diabetes, but after patients reported losing weight, they soon became popular among those battling obesity. 

However, like any drug, these have a long list of side effects. These include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, indigestion, fatigue, heartburn, and pain.

There are no shortcuts to a healthy weight, and people who use these weight-loss drugs but don't change their lifestyle may lose weight at first, but as soon as they stop, the magic will wear off. Because in the end, only a healthy and balanced diet and lifestyle lasts for a long time and helps you maintain optimal weight and health.

Still, we would all be grateful for some help, and if it's something from nature, we'll gladly accept it. So it's nice to hear about berberine, or as some call it, "Natural Ozempic."

What is berberine?

Berberine is a natural light-yellow compound found in various plants, including the goldenseal root (Hydrastis canadensis), barberry (Berberis Vulgaris), and Oregon grapes (Mahonia aquifolium).

Barberries are seen blooming (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Barberries are seen blooming (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The fact that this compound has health applications is nothing new, with berberine having been used in Chinese and Indian medicine for centuries to treat various health conditions. 

Berberine is part of a group of nitrogen-rich plant compounds called alkaloids, which also include morphine, nicotine, and caffeine. It has been the focus of extensive studies for its health benefits, such as improving blood sugar, cholesterol, cardiovascular health, and the digestive system. However, it has also gained attention for its potential use in helping lose weight.

How does berberine help with weight loss?

One of the studies found that berberine activates the enzyme AMPK, which is found in every cell in the body and helps regulate metabolism. By doing this, berberine is able to help improve insulin sensitivity, imporve metabolism, and promote the breakdown of fats – all of which can contribute to weight loss.

In addition, berberine also inhibits certain enzymes that work to store fats, which means it can help cut down the accumulation of fat.

Other studies have shown that berberine can have positive effects on blood glucose control and can help regulate blood sugar, which can help improve insulin sensitivity. 

By regulating blood sugar levels, berberine can indirectly support weight loss because doing so can reduce food cravings and stop overeating. This is supported by other studies, which say berberine can help with appetite control by impacting certain hormones involved with hunger, like leptin and ghrelin. This would reduce the amount of calories consumed. 

Berberine also has antimicrobial properties, which can help with the gut microbiome. This is important because an imbalance in intestinal microbiota is linked to obesity. 

In one clinical trial looking at treatments for fatty liver disease, participants who took berberine daily for three months saw significant weight loss. 

More studies are needed on berberine's role in weight loss

Although there are studies supporting berberine's potential role in weight loss, there still isn't enough evidence for its effectiveness and safety as a weight loss supplement, especially not for long-term use.

Berberine is good for the digestive system, but it does have its side effects. These can include abdominal pain, swelling, diarrhea, constipation, and nausea. It also isn't good for cases of chronic diarrhea or kidney stones.

Supplements are no substitute for food

In general, the nutritional supplement market is overcrowded. This, combined with the increasing ease of ordering them online, increases the risk of being tempted by cheap supplements that may be of lower quality. 

There are supplements that can react badly with the medications we take. We need to know the right dosages for each supplement, and if we should even take them at all. 

Naturopathy believes in taking supplements for certain deficiencies or treatments, but not just for the sake of it. Healthy people with good diets for the most part won't need any supplements at all. 

Consult a doctor before taking any supplement, and remember, supplements are no substitute for a healthy diet.

Yifat Abecasis is a naturopath and a lecturer on healthy lifestyles



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by