Dieting? Expert says you shouldn't cheat on weekends

One of the listeners of Dr. Maya Roseman's radio show on 103FM contacted her for help understanding why she can't lose weight. According to her, she eats the same menu every day - except on Saturdays.

The listener shared, "On Saturdays, I reduce proteins and slightly increase carbohydrates, but not excessively. In the morning, I drink coffee with soy milk and a sweetener, and have a protein snack. Until noon, I don't eat anything, and at noon, I usually have tuna with water and a light pita. In the evening, I eat a salad consisting of cucumber, tomato, pepper, and lemon with 40 grams of cheese, no fruits. Diet. Illustration. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Dr. Maya Roseman's suggestions: Don't cheat on your diet on the weekends

Dr. Rosman responded: "This is a very restricted menu consisting of less than 600 calories, and it doesn't make sense that you wouldn't lose weight from it. Either you're cheating a lot on Saturdays and sabotaging yourself because if you lose a kilo per week, then it's likely you're gaining a kilo on Saturday, or there is a problem with your blood tests and you should get them checked - or you're forgetting some of what you're eating."