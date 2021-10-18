The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

One out of seven patients diagnosed with cancer in 2020 drank alcohol

Each glass of wine you pour increases the risk of developing cancer. Here are the details:

By WALLA!  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 06:06
A delicious glass of wine in the summer heat (photo credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)
A delicious glass of wine in the summer heat
(photo credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)
Many people like to drink a glass of wine with dinner or enjoy beer while watching television and it doesn’t seem excessive. But, a new study claims that drinking a glass or two daily significantly increases a person’s risk for developing cancer.
The new study was conducted by researchers at the University of Toronto and joins the growing body of scientific evidence that there isn’t a "safe amount of alcohol" and any consumption of it is harmful. 
"Any drinking of alcohol involves risk," said Dr. Jürgen Rhem, a mental health expert at the University of Toronto and co-author of the research paper published in the journal The Lancet Oncology.
(Credit: Courtesy)(Credit: Courtesy)

Researchers used data about worldwide alcohol consumption collected by the World Health Organization, as well as artificial intelligence surveys and alcohol sales data. They used these figures to weigh the relative risk of developing cancer against alcohol consumption. According to their data, alcohol is used as a “fuel” for about a quarter of all common cancers, especially for breast and intestinal cancers.
Concerning tumors that are affected by alcohol, any amount consumed increases the risk. 
For example, each glass of wine (average size) per day increases the risk of breast cancer by another 6%," said Rehm. 
In many homes, the practice of pouring a glass of wine at day’s end is common, and with coronavirus lockdowns more people adopted this habit. Also, with being shut in, alcohol consumption increased around the world. 
"In our clinic we see people who say they’ve been drinking more since the pandemic’s outbreak," said Dr. Leslie Buckley, Chief of the Addictions Division at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health  (CAHM), who was a research partner.
She added that although the pandemic may be a temporary stress factor that will pass, the habits that people adapt during corona might become permanent. 
Often, damage from short-term alcohol consumption is light and barely noticeable, but over time it begins to send signals. Results like cancer and liver disease can be devastating, Buckley emphasized.
One out of every seven new tumors is related to alcohol consumption
The results of the study show that for one out of every seven new cases of cancer diagnosed during 2020, each patient was described as a mild-moderate drinker. These people consumed no more than 14 units of alcohol per week (which is about six medium glasses of wine or six pints of beer).
(Credit: Wikimedia Commons)(Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"There are countless ways in which alcohol causes cancer, but the main one is that it disrupts the process of repairing DNA damage. Another mechanism by which alcohol causes cancer is in chronic consumption leading to cirrhosis of the liver and disruption in the activity of sex hormones, one cause of the development of breast cancer. In addition, alcohol escalates the risk of tumors of the head and neck in smokers because it increases the absorption of carcinogens found in tobacco,” explained Dr. Kevin Shield, who participated in the study.
According to the researchers, alcohol consumption contributes significantly to increasing the global cancer burden, and yet these consequences don’t receive enough recognition or awareness. 
“Our research highlights the need to make resources available to raise awareness and create medical interventions to make the public aware of the link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk," said Dr. Isabel Suritrem, a cancer researcher at the World Health Organization who also assisted in this study.
 


Tags wine cancer beer alcohol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's snub is shameful to himself, but also to the country

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by