Take these tablets each day for better hair, skin and nails

If you’re one of the many who neglected your grooming routine during lockdown this past year, this is exactly the moment to restart it to nourish your soul and body, and get to know the quality nutritional supplements that can help you.

We all want to maintain a well-groomed, healthy and youthful appearance. To do so, we need to help our skin, hair and nails. This help can come from nutritional supplements, which strengthen the natural components found in our body. This dynamic field is called "nutri-cosmetics" and to get to know it up close we spoke with Meirav Vanunu, an expert in beauty and lifestyle brands.

Nutri-Cosmetics is basically the new generation of cosmetics.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

It’s cosmetics that nourish us from the inside out and not from the outside in, as we are used to with creams, explained Vanunu.

“We’re talking about internal care by using nutritional supplements, to see the effect on the outside - on the skin, hair and nails," she said.

Remember the outbreak of COVID when we were always home and neglected our grooming routines? How important is it to get back to business?

Vanunu: Very. First of all, it does us good and it's important for us. The recent period taught us how much maintaining physical and mental health is so significant. A grooming routine should correspond with our lifestyle and that's what can be found in supplements. With their help, we can strengthen and encourage qualities that we want to incorporate into our daily routines. Very. First of all, it does us good and it's important for us. The recent period taught us how much maintaining physical and mental health is so significant. A grooming routine should correspond with our lifestyle and that's what can be found in supplements. With their help, we can strengthen and encourage qualities that we want to incorporate into our daily routines.

Nutri-Cosmetics emphasizes collagen and hyaluronic acid. Why are these components important?

Vanunu: Collagen and hyaluronic acid are natural components that are found in our skin. As we age, the firmness of the skin decreases and so does the production of these two components, and then we see a loss of elasticity of the skin.

We need to take care of this from the inside and this can be done with the help of Solgar's supplement. By taking one tablet a day, we restore full volume to the skin.

What can be done about hair?

Vanunu: Hair is made up of a lot of the proteins found in our skin and for that we have a Solgar tablet called HNS that has won many awards and encourages the production of significant components for our hair, so it’s fuller, shiny and healthier. Hair is made up of a lot of the proteins found in our skin and for that we have a Solgar tablet called HNS that has won many awards and encourages the production of significant components for our hair, so it’s fuller, shiny and healthier.

Who should take the tablets?

Vanunu: It’s for most adults. The hair supplement can be used from the age of 18-19. It is suitable for anyone who wants full hair or suffers from hair loss. All proteins are produced from a natural source, so it’s suitable for vegetarians and vegans. The collagen and hyaluronic acid supplement can be taken from age 30 plus, when they begin to dwindle in our body. Every man and woman can easily add it to their daily maintenance routine. It’s for most adults. The hair supplement can be used from the age of 18-19. It is suitable for anyone who wants full hair or suffers from hair loss. All proteins are produced from a natural source, so it’s suitable for vegetarians and vegans. The collagen and hyaluronic acid supplement can be taken from age 30 plus, when they begin to dwindle in our body. Every man and woman can easily add it to their daily maintenance routine.

Written in cooperation with Solgar.