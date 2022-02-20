The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

How do you communicate with infants before they can speak?

Even infants have language skills and communicate in a unique way. Familiarize yourself with the pre-verbal stage.

By DANIEL SARANSKY
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 21:35
Mother with newborn baby in the nursing pillow (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Mother with newborn baby in the nursing pillow
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

What do babies hear and understand? How can they communicate with parents without using words? A speech therapist explains.

From the moment of birth, and even before it, your baby communicates with you. Even without speaking at all and before the first words have appeared, they acquire language and find their own ways to convey messages to you. This is the pre-verbal stage, which you can notice even when babies are in the womb, like when they kick in response to a loud noise.

Speech therapist Meital Mansheri Naftali explained the milestones babies reach in the pre-verbal stage.

Communication

Babies use non-verbal means to convey intentions and desires. From the age of six months, you’ll notice a significant jump in these abilities. Gestures which help babies express different intentions like request and sharing begin to appear.

‘A HAPPY baby requires a happy mother.’ (credit: PEXELS)‘A HAPPY baby requires a happy mother.’ (credit: PEXELS)

Language

In the beginning, babies hear language as large units, for example: "theroundball". Over time, they learn to separate the words and figure out where one word begins and ends. Babies "calculate" possibilities and recognize the patterns in the language. At the same time, they learn the words and their meaning from the context.

Speech

Babies experience different voice patterns. First it will be an initial experience in voices, like a shriek until a few letters together are mumbled and from there a sequence of syllables. From here, babies begin to learn words.

How should you communicate with your baby in the pre-verbal stage?

Talk to babies from the first moment, telling them what they see, feel and hear. Describe the world around them. Studies show that infants exposed to lots of language learning (being spoken and read to) up to one and a half years of age had greater vocabulary and better language processing abilities at two years of age than babies who had less exposure to language.

In addition, play ping pong with the baby. Not one with a ball, but one with words. How? Make your voices heard and allow them to respond to you. This ping pong will encourage imitation ability, pave the way for learning first words and of course allow for the development of important communication skills like face-to-face communication, body movements and joint play.

This article was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.



Tags Baby Communication Parenting Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by